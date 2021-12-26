During the Game Awards gala, we had the opportunity to witness several important announcements, among which we can highlight Alan Wake 2 or Star Wars Eclipse, the new title of the franchise created by George Lucas, and this time developed by Quantic Dream . But in the meantime, there was room for Bokeh Game Studio’s new work: Slitterhead, the latest game from the creator of Silent Hill. And not only is Keiichiro Toyama in the project, since Yamaoka has also returned to compose, again, the soundtrack, as he did 20 years ago with the original Silent Hill. And this is what today’s news is about, since Akira Yamaoka Shows Creative Process Behind Slitterhead Soundtrack.

In a video published in the studio’s official YouTube channel, we can see for 11 minutes how Yamaoka takes the whole process of composing the soundtrack for Slitterhead. In addition to showing the ins and outs of creating your music, It also serves as a gift for veteran Silent Hill fans, as Yamaoka has tried to emulate what he did during the first Silent Hill., and being able to see it is a real Christmas gift.

Slitterhead, the new from the creator of Silent Hill, is not yet in full production

Even without having entered full production, We can say that Slitterhead has our full attention, since it has among its developers two of the most important Japanese figures of horror in video games. People like Toyama and Yamaoka revolutionized the industry with Silent Hill, and even today we are still waiting for a new installment in the Konami saga. Hopefully we can return to that foggy town, and lose ourselves in its streets.