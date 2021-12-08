Since Dragon Ball has had several live-actions (some that the internet has remembered over the years, such as the one performed by the actor from The Squid Game), however none of them have been remembered for their great quality.. But, this has not stopped their producers and directors from trying … And, according to the fans, one of the biggest problems has been that Akira Toriyama, their author, does not get too involved in these projects.

According to an interview from 2013, Akira Toriyama already knows who could act in a live-action (which would easily surpass Dragon Ball Evolution, the 2009 movie) and maybe if you are a fan of martial arts cinema, his answer will not surprise you. This incredible mangaka knows that, without a doubt, the perfect Goku would be Jackie Chan.

Jackie Chan the perfect Goku for Dragon Ball

In a question and answer session in 2013 and shared by the official site Kansenzhuu (translated by Mando Kobayashi) for the premiere of the movie Dragon Ball Z: The Battle of the Gods, Akira Toriyama answered a series of questions, from the inspirations to create Beerus and Whis to the live-action of his famous franchise that was not very well received by his audience..

Akira Toriyama admitted that when production began on Dragon Ball Evolution, he did not have a cast chosen at the time.. In fact, it is possible that not even Goku himself had an actor who could give him a voice at that time. However, looking at it over the years, it seems to have a better answer:

“This was something that I thought during the Hollywood live-action shoot, which came out surprisingly unbelievable; but in the end, I didn’t think of any actor for the cast. If it had been done when Jackie Chan was still young, he would have no doubt that he would be the perfect actor to play Goku«

In addition, in this same interview he mentioned that if he could act in a live-action Dragon Ball, he would prefer to be part of the audience that watches the martial arts tournament. It seems like he wants to follow in the footsteps of Stan Lee in the Marvel Studios movies.

Despite this, he admitted that he would rather not act, saying that it is not a good idea to appear in your own work.. If so, we will have to wait a couple of years for the Dragon Balls to consider this our last wish.

Regarding this, Akira Toriyama answered in this interview that if he possessed the Dragon Ball spheres, his wish would be the following:

«I wish my family, acquaintances and everyone were happy and outgoing! … I think that if it were a wish for me it would be boring, I would be very happy if this wish would be fulfilled: «Finish a manuscript just by thinking about the story».

On the other hand, selecting Jackie Chan as a possible Dragon Ball live-action actor is not something that should surprise his fans, since Akira Toriyama has always been an avowed admirer of Jackie Chan.. This great mangaka has talked about it many times and even acknowledged that thanks to his fanaticism for the movie “The Drunken Master” (1978) with the also Chinese martial artist, he was encouraged to create the Dragon Ball manga.

In fact, over time they developed friendship and admiration, Akira Toriyama paid tribute to Jackie with the character of Jackie Chun (the identity that Master Roshi uses during the first Dragon Ball Martial Arts tournament) who fights against Krillin and Goku. It would certainly have been interesting to see Jackie Chan as the great Son Goku.

If we think about it carefully, both characters have a great resemblance, both are martial artists who use their strength and acrobatics to go out to fight their opponents. Also, Jackie Chan is a great actor of action and comedy films (as many episodes of Dragon Ball are too). Maybe, if we ask the Dragon Balls that Akira Toriyama and Jackie Chan can match, we can have a great live-action version of this franchise.