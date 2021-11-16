The Aiways brand already has a distributor in Spain and Portugal. The Astara company will be in charge of carrying out this in the Iberian Peninsula with the very interesting Chinese electric SUVs. The first model to be available will be the Aiways U5. Later the Aiways U6 will be introduced.

Everything is ready for the brand Aiways start your assault on the Spanish market. During last October an event of great importance took place. The first Aiways U5 was registered in Spain. Something that showed that the entry into the scene of the Chinese company in our territory was something imminent. And time has proved us right.

It has been officially announced that Aiways already has a distributor in Spain and Portugal. The company in charge of playing this important role will be none other than Astara. But, what is even more important, some keys to the roadmap to be followed by Aiways in Spain

and, specifically, which will be the first models that will be brought to our market.

The Aiways U5 is an electric SUV with 410 kilometers of autonomy

The new Aiways U5 begins its assault on Spain in 2022

Setting the spotlight on the Spanish market, the The new U5, Aiways’ very interesting electric SUV, will start its commercial journey in 2022. This model is obtaining more than respectable sales figures in distant China. It will be available in Spain both online and in dealerships from the first quarter of next year. Launch is right around the corner.

The arrival of the U5 is nothing more than the start of a major product offensive. Dr. Alex Klose himself, Aiways Executive Vice President of Operations, has highlighted that, after the entrance of the U5, it will be the turn of the Aiways U6, an attractive SUV Coupé likewise 100% electric: “Every year we will launch a new Aiways model on the streets and in our markets, starting with the U6 SUV-Coupé early next year.”

Aiways is already operating in Belgium, Denmark, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands and Switzerland. Therefore, with the incorporation of Spain and Portugal to this list, the Chinese manufacturer will boast of being present in a good part of the main European markets. Once U6 arrives early next year, Aiways will introduce a new electric vehicle per year in Europe.

The first unit of the Aiways U5 has already been registered in Spain

The autonomy of the new Aiways U5

Putting the spotlight on the U5 again, let us remember that in the bowels of this electric SUV is a lithium-ion battery of 63 kWh whose main objective is to power a single engine 150 kW (204 hp) and 310 Nm. It has a front-wheel drive configuration. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in less than 7.5 seconds and the autonomy is 410 kilometers according to the WLTP cycle.

At the moment it is unknown what its price will be in Spain, but in neighboring markets it is available from approximately € 36,000.