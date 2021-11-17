If yesterday we were talking about the red carpet of the Fotogramas de Plata 2020 Awards, today it is the turn of other awards: the Ondas 2021 Awards that not only deliver the statuettes of this year, but also of the previous one, since they could not be celebrated due to the pandemic situation.

The fact is that there have been many familiar faces that we were able to in the red carpet, However, there were some that stood out, such as Aitana, who on this occasion came to rise, along with Pablo López, with the award for Musical phenomenon of the year.

For such a special moment of recognition, the singer wore a look at the height of the circumstances and ahead of Christmas, things as they are, since it is a Versace sparkly gold mini dress divided into two parts, in which the detail of the maxi safety pins does not go unnoticed.





As add-ons, Aitana wore some golden sandals, Tous jewels and, how could it be otherwise, his mythical loose hair that we like so much.

A most festive look that inspires us as a prelude to what is to come in a month or so.

Photos | Gtres