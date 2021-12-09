As usual, Amazon is offering interesting discounts on AirPods. And it is that Apple headphones, which are the most popular in this area, have really attractive prices that, added to their guarantees, make them excellent purchases. Now over with Christmas just around the corner, they become an excellent gift.
AirPods Pro, better than the ‘3’ and with a similar price
We already made a comparison between AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro in which we saw that, despite the advances of the ‘3’, in the end they were still below the ‘Pro’. Their official prices also mark that distance costing 279 euros some and 199 euros the others.
However, on Amazon it is possible to find the AirPods Pro with a discount of 70 euros that equalizes the thing a lot and makes it more worthwhile. And all this with the MagSafe compatible charging case, a very recent novelty that Apple has introduced and that it not only sells in its stores, but also on Amazon.
The AirPods Max are also on sale
Although they are in another much more demanding public niche, the AirPods Max are also with interesting discounts. It is still a high price compared to the others, but considering that they cost 629 euros in the Apple Store, to be able to buy them for 120 euros less It is undoubtedly something to highlight and, again, it is Amazon who offers it.
Being available in multiple colors, discounts may vary. At the time of publishing this news, it is in pink and green where the biggest discounts are, but you can also buy them for less money in white, black and blue versions.
Aspects to consider
If you have never bought Apple products on Amazon, there are several common questions that could be hanging around your head and that we solve for you below:
- They are original? Yes, because despite being sold on Amazon, it is Apple itself that markets them, so they are not counterfeits or anything like that.
- They’re new? Also, since they are not reconditioned, second-hand or similar headphones, being totally new and with factory packaging.
- Can they be returned? In a period of at least 30 days, you will be able to test them and return them if they do not satisfy you, thus obtaining a full refund if you return them in good condition.
- How much guarantee do you have? Like other products, these have a 2-year warranty that is covered by Apple during the first of them and Amazon in the second.
- Can AppleCare + be added? Yes, since Apple’s extended warranty service is offered from the purchase process itself, being able in any case to be added later in a period of no more than 60 days.