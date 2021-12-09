AirPods Pro, better than the ‘3’ and with a similar price

We already made a comparison between AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro in which we saw that, despite the advances of the ‘3’, in the end they were still below the ‘Pro’. Their official prices also mark that distance costing 279 euros some and 199 euros the others.

However, on Amazon it is possible to find the AirPods Pro with a discount of 70 euros that equalizes the thing a lot and makes it more worthwhile. And all this with the MagSafe compatible charging case, a very recent novelty that Apple has introduced and that it not only sells in its stores, but also on Amazon.