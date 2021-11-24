Many Apple headphones are on sale for Black Friday, take advantage of these discounts on AirPods and Beats.

Apple devices are experiencing a great Black Friday with many discounts on devices such as the iPhone 13, the Apple Watch Series 6 or the new MacBook Pro. We also know that Apple is going to join Black Friday with official offers, although they won’t be as good discounts as the ones Amazon is offering on AirPods and Beats.

AirPods 2 for 99 euros

The AirPods 2 fall in price all-time low on Amazon, 50 euros discount on the most popular wireless headphones in the world.

AirPods 2 Specifications

Automatic activation and connection with Apple devices.

Faster wireless connection with your devices thanks to Apple’s new H1 chip.

Simple setup for all your Apple devices.

Quick access to Siri just by saying “Hey Siri.”

Double tap to play audio or change songs.

They load quickly in the case.

5 hours of continuous autonomy and 24 hours with the charges of the case.

The case can be charged using the Lightning connector.

High quality sound and voice.

Easy change from one device to another.

AirPods Pro for 198.98 euros

The discount that Amazon is offering on the AirPods Pro is unrivaled. This is the 2021 model, with a MagSafe compatible charging case. The AirPods Pro are cheaper than AirPods 3.

Specifications AirPods Pro

Active noise cancellation and transparency functions.

Control by squeezing the end of the device to change songs.

Automatic activation and connection.

Faster wireless connection with your devices thanks to Apple’s new H1 chip.

Simple setup for all your Apple devices.

Quick access to Siri just by saying “Hey Siri.”

Compatible with Spatial Audio.

They load quickly in the case.

The case can be charged using the Lightning connector or via MagSafe compatible wireless charging.

The charging case gives you several charges and more than 24 hours of use.

High quality sound and voice.

Easy change from one device to another.

AirPods Max for 508.99 euros

Apple’s most professional headphones. They cost a lot, yeah, but now they can be yours with a discount of 120 euros. The sound quality of these AirPods is not comparable to the others.

AirPods Max Specifications

Headphone Type: over-ear, cover the ear completely.

Material: aluminum, steel and fabric.

Colors: Silver, Space Gray, Sky Blue, Pink and Green.

Button controls: we have a button and a Digital Crown.

Battery: 20 hours of continuous playback.

Active noise cancellation and ambient sound mode.

Eight microphones for active noise cancellation and three microphones for voice pickup.

Automatic activation and connection.

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking.

Smart Case included.

Custom fit and insulation.

Faster wireless connection with your devices thanks to Apple’s H1 chip.

Simple and instant setup on all your Apple devices.

Quick access to Siri just by saying “Hey Siri.”

The case can be charged using the Lightning connector or via Qi wireless charging.

High quality sound with adaptive equalization.

Easy change from one device to another.

Beats Studio Buds for 119 euros

Some AirPods Pro but from Beats. With a discount of more than 30 euros They are positioned as one of the recommended Apple headphones at the moment.

Specifications Beats Studio Buds

Custom acoustic platform with powerful and balanced sound.

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) that blocks external noises for immersive sound.

Ambient sound mode to find out what is happening around you.

They can be easily linked with one touch with Apple and Android devices.

Great sound quality for calls and interactions with the voice assistant thanks to the two microphones with beamforming technology.

Waterproof and sweat resistant wireless headphones with IPX4 rating.

Soft ear cushions available in three sizes for comfortable, non-moving headphones that perfectly isolate noise.

Up to 8 hours of audio playback, and 24 hours total with case charges.

You can activate Siri just by saying “Hey Siri.”

Industry-leading Class 1 Bluetooth® technology for longer range and fewer interruptions.

Universal USB-C charging cable.

