Design

The first point we want to get into to talk fully is the design of the headphones. At the end of the day this will mark two points that, practically unintentionally, affect the decision that the user has to make. On the one hand lto aesthetics It is in charge of making that first impression on the user, a first impression that you want or not will subsequently affect the rest of the evaluations that you can make about it. On the other hand, the design also affects the comfort of the headphones when inserting them in the ear and using them continuously.

Aesthetically opposite

If you look at the design of both the AirPods and the Beats you can see how they are radically different. In the case of the AirPods 3, the design inherited from the Pro model in white, with black details and with that characteristic barite make it really elegant and attractive. On the other hand, the Beats Studio Buds bet on a plug design, that is, there is nothing that protrudes from the ear. Also, unlike AirPods, these are available in different colorsHow are the black, white and red.

Obviously, this will be a really subjective and personal point of each user, since at the end of the day, at the moment, we are only judging the aesthetic section of both devices, so there will be people who prefer or like the design of the Beats more, and on the other hand, others will will attract more the design of the AirPods.

They are comfortable?

Leaving aside the aesthetic section, the reality is that design also has a huge impact on how comfortable, or not, they are these headphones when using them. Again, in this respect they are also radically different, since the AirPods 3 are traditional headphones, while the Beats Studio Buds feature that famous pad, that is, they are about in-ear headphones.

Unfortunately, in this case it will not be the taste of each person that will make them opt for one or the other, but the comfort when using them will radically make a difference. There are many users who, due to the anatomy of their ear, cannot use rubber earphones because they tend to fall from their ears, so in this case, they really have no other options than AirPods. On the other hand, other users are lucky enough to be able to enjoy both one type of headset and another, so here they will have to take into account other aspects that we are going to talk about next.

How are they heard?

When it comes to talking about headphones, one point that cannot be overlooked is never sound quality that are capable of offering, in this case the AirPods 3 and the Beats Studio Buds. Fortunately for users of both devices, the sound quality is really fantastic, and it is that in that Apple always does a brilliant job.

Both AirPods and Beats have the famous features of spatial audio and give users the ability to reproduce content with technology Dolby Atmos. Nevertheless, AirPods have an extra feature, adaptive equalization, which will make the sound that the headphones emit is totally personalized based on the anatomy of your hate, offering the best possible experience.

Noise cancellation, do you need it?

As we said at the beginning of this post, noise cancellation will surely be the point where more users stop and finally decide between the AirPods and the Beats Studio Buds. Again, in this aspect the two headphones they are totally different, given that some offer noise cancellation and some don’t, so you will have to enter to assess what you really need.

For all those users who are looking for headphones that are going to use away from home, for go to the gym or travel a lot and if they need to have those quiet moments that noise cancellation can give you, obviously Beats Studio Buds are the ideal choice. However, other users prefer to bet on a more comfortable alternative for simply use at home or at specific moments outside of it. Then there is no rival that can compete with the comfort of using AirPods 3.

Other important aspects

When we compare two headphones, not all attention has to fall on noise cancellation, sound quality or comfort of the same, since there are other aspects that also mark the user experience with devices of this type such as gestures, the autonomy, compatibility with other devices, or the microphone. We will talk about all this below.

Gestures to control the headphones

When it comes to interacting with the headphones, on both devices you can do practically the sameHowever, it is done differently, something that is totally influenced by the design of the headset itself. In the case of Beats Studio Buds what you have to do is press on the headset itself, while in the case of AirPods 3 you have to press the pin with two fingers.

Gestures are a fundamental point when it comes to the user having the best possible experience, since with them you give the possibility of being able to perform different actions without having to use the device that is playing the music or the audio content that you are listening to. . As we said, with both headphones you can do practically the same actions, which are the following.

Pause / play .

/ . Skip to the next song .

. Song back .

. Activate noise cancellation or ambient mode (only on Beats Studio Buds).

(only on Beats Studio Buds). Summon Siri.

Autonomy, is it enough?

If we take into account that both devices are two wireless headphones, something that all users have to bear in mind is the time they will be able to use them continuously, that is, the autonomy they provide. Fortunately this is usually not a problemSince today most headphones are capable of giving enough hours of autonomy with a single charge, but hey, let’s see if in this case there is a big difference from one device to another.

In the case of AirPods 3, Apple promises up to 6 hours of playback audio on a single charge, which can be up to 30 hours with charging case. On the other hand, Beats Studio Buds offer up 5 hours of playback audio also with a solar charge, and they arrive up to 24 hours with the case.

Since we are talking about autonomy, the way to load them it also varies slightly. Both cases have a Lightning port through which they can be charged, however, the AirPods 3 offer up to two more options, since you can charge them through any wireless charging base and you can even use the Magsafe iPhone chargers to also charge the AirPods case.

Apple device compatibility

We reached a point where you won’t be able to find any difference between both headphones. Both the AirPods 3 and the Beats Studio Buds have perfect compatibility and synchronization with the entire Apple ecosystem, being two of the best options you can purchase to have that experience with the rest of the brand’s devices.

This is due to, both the AirPods and the Beats are two headphones from Apple itself and that is why they have inside them the famous H1 chip that makes this synchronization and use with devices from the Cupertino company so perfect, providing a user experience that we could classify as unmatched with other products.

The microphone, how does it work?

As with other similar devices, the microphone of the third-generation AirPods and the Beats Studio Buds meets, but it is certainly a point where Apple can improve considerably to give users the ability to use these headphones for more than just making calls or sending audio through different messaging applications.

In this section do not expect anything spectacular, in fact in some situations in which the wind can be relatively intense, the audio captured by the microphones of these two headphones is poor and practically unusable, so in this case it is. we can ask Apple to provide a higher quality microphone in future versions.

Headphone price

How can it be otherwise, in a comparison of two devices, a fundamental point is the price that both cost, since it is surely the final point that many people are waiting to finish deciding whether to acquire the AirPods 3 or the Beats Studio Buds and we already anticipate that there are differences, but not very big.

In the case of 3rd generation AirPods, Apple has chosen to price them at 199 euros through its official page, while the Beats Studio Buds You can buy them, also through the Apple Store itself, for 149 euros, that is to say, 50 euros of difference between both headphones. With this data you already have to be yourself or yourself who decides which headset is most convenient for you to use based on your needs and what both devices offer.

Our recommendation

A comparison cannot end without a final conclusion, in addition, in the writing team of La Manzana Mordida we have been lucky enough to be able to test and use both headphones to be able to give you our completely personal and subjective assessment. The reality is that both headphones are truly fantastic, offering a user experience typical of an Apple product.

It is true that the Beats Studio Buds in most respects are perhaps a notch below the third generation AirPods, however, there is one point that differentiates them, which is noise cancellation. Personally, I am a user who cannot live without having headphones that offer noise cancellation in his backpack, therefore, in case of having to choose between both devices, my choice is clear, the Beats Studio Buds, which are also 50 euros cheaper.

Nevertheless, if the use to be made of the headphones was mainly at home, definitely the AirPods 3 deserve those 50 euros of difference so they are able to contribute, especially at the level of comfort, since in that aspect they have no rival. But hey, these are our conclusions and personal situations, so we invite you to be the one to take your own based on the data that we have provided in this post, since no one better than you will know what your needs are.