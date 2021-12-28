airline tickets suffer the largest increase in 25 years

Airline tickets always increase in the Christmas season. Every December, the value of the tickets grows hand in hand with one of the infallible laws of the economy: more demand, equal or less supply, more price.

However, this end of 2021 they are supporting unprecedented increases due to a set of factors that have been found in a kind of “perfect storm”.

Data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi) say that, on average, plane tickets increased by 74 percent in the first half of this month compared to the same period in the last month of the year 2020.

It is the largest increase in fare prices since there is registration. The data began to be collected in 1996. In other words, there had been no increases of this volume for a quarter of a century.

If the information of the plane tickets is compared with December 2019, that is, with the values ​​of the tickets in the prepandemic, the increase is 20 percent, he says The universal.

Price of plane tickets: up

An analysis of Business Group Strategy (Gemes) details the reasons for the unprecedented increase in the price of airline tickets. The greater tourist demand is the main reason. With the health crisis easing and the end of restrictions in most of the world, tourism increased and prices, which had fallen in 2020, rose again.

Data from the Ministry of Tourism (Sectur) say that in this winter vacation period, destinations within the territory of Mexico will recover more than 90 percent of the travelers they had in 2019.

On the other hand, the Gemes report says that the increase in tickets is linked to the higher cost of fuel used in aviation, given the increase in the price of a barrel of oil around the world. Both Brent and WTI rose above 60 percent this year.

The cost of fuel, the so-called jet fuel, accounts for one out of every three pesos of airline operating expenses, according to statistics from the International Air Transport Association (Iata).

The jet fuel, which at the end of 2020 was selling for 8.50 pesos, now costs 14.40, a rise of 69.4 percent in 12 months. The price is in line with the values ​​of 2018, when it touched the maximum of 14.50 pesos.

In addition, the departure of important operators such as Interjet means less competition, which enables the rest of the airlines to increase their rates, the Gemes report contributes.

According to the study, flights to Baja California were the ones that increased the most. At the Tijuana airport, the price of tickets tripled in one year. In Mexicali, double.

Campeche and Toluca airports also rose notably, where tickets increased more than 100 percent.

Going from CDMX to Mérida or Veracruz by plane has prices higher than 100 percent compared to 2020, according to information from Inegi.

Flying to Cancun, meanwhile, is one of the prices that increased the least: almost 29 percent comparing the first half of December 2020 and the same one in 2021.

The report says that the CDMX airport raised its tickets by an average of 64 percent; that of Guadalajara 57 percent and that of Monterrey, 68 percent.

The rise in airline tickets also made package tours more expensive, which rose 20 percent on average in December.