Nubank, a Brazilian company in the fintech sector known for its goal of helping people regain control of their money, is preparing to go public in the US later this year with an initial public offering (IPO). Due to this important milestone for the company, and as a way of thanking their clients, they have decided to launch the NuSocios program, a program that would closely resemble the famous airdrops already known in the cryptocurrency industry, but unknown in the stock market. .

On the Nubank website you can read about the presentation of Our partners:

“You have always been our most important partners. We are tremendously proud to be able to invite them to be our partners ”.

NuSocios is an initiative that seeks to give Nubank clients the opportunity to be partners, having a small part of Nubank (BDR, percentage of participation) meeting certain requirements, and at no cost before the launch on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) the month of December, in turn, the certificates of these shares, called BDR, will be negotiated in Brazil.

Opening to the world of investments

These BDRs, as they point out on their website, will be a certificate that they believe represents (it will be known when the IPO ends) the sixth part of a class A common share of Nu Holdings, the leader of the Nubank group. With these certificates they will have the chance to trade a percentage of Nubank’s shares on the Brazilian stock exchange (B3), but this piece can only be exchanged after one year from the initial issue when the NUsocio is familiar with the world of investments and be able to make the best decision regarding it.

“It is an opportunity to enter the world of the Stock Market with the tip of the foot, without having to pay anything for it. And from there, understand more about investing as a whole ”, they said from Nubank

Stock airdrops: a new precedent in adoption

In addition to this, it is important to point out that Nubank’s intention with its NuSocios program, making a distribution of shares or fragments of them, is very similar to the well-known cryptocurrency airdrops or tokens that some new projects of the crypto ecosystem make and want to make themselves known by granting their assets for free with the intention to obtain good results in the long term and to build a community.

In this case, the fintech Nubank would be replicating in a very interesting way and with some details, this practice, which could be translated as a door opener, or the creation of a precedent for other new companies to be listed or already listed on the stock market adopt successful practices from the world of cryptocurrencies, as are financial, marketing, and community loyalty.

Notably the program will officially begin on November 9 with an invitation through the application, and will last as long as there are bits available. The Nubank company is a Brazilian fintech founded in 2013, and which today is one of the largest financial services platforms in the world, and has operational offices in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia and the United States.

Keep reading: