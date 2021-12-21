The Airbus company had announced in 2019 that it would end the production of the A380 and that it would deliver the last unit to Emirates, the airline that has the largest fleet of this model. Find out more in this note!

Airbus says goodbye to his A380, the largest passenger aircraft in the world. The European company delivered the last unit of this aircraft to Emirates, airline that has the largest fleet of this aircraft. With 853 seats and two floors, the A380 has advantages, benefits and luxuries that are not found in other aircraft… and that we may not see more in the skies in the near future.

Leader in the design and delivery of aerospace products on a global scale, Airbus it is also the leading aircraft manufacturer. The A380 It began to be produced at the end of 2000 and the objective of this plane was to avoid numerous congestion at the main airports in the world. Although at first this aircraft was widely accepted, interest waned, as smaller, less polluting and easier to maintain models were preferred. Another factor that did not help was COVID-19. Airlines like Lufthansa Y Air France had to reduce their fleet in the midst of the health crisis and those who suffered the most were the Airbus A380.

In 2019, the company announced that it would stop manufacturing the A380 after what Emirates, a company that has 123 of the 251 aircraft produced by Airbus, announced that they were going to reduce the number of orders and bet on other alternatives.

“As a result of this decision, we do not have a sufficient base to sustain production, beyond our offerings to other airlines in recent years. That makes us stop the production and delivery of the model A380 in 2021“, Announced in 2019 the one who was president of the company, Tom enders.

After the last manufacture of this unit you received Emirates, Airbus It will focus on manufacturing the 330-900 and A350-900 aircraft, which are smaller and more efficient and are currently a favorite with airlines.

However, even if there are a few units of the A380 active, this model will continue to be recognized worldwide as one of the most important ships in the world. While this aircraft has 853 seats, it is very rare that all seats are filled, as the airlines that have some of these aircraft are not low-cost. For this reason, the number of seats can decrease to 500, because customers usually occupy the sections Business or high class.

The two-story interior of this model is not far behind. It has bars, rooms with double beds, tents, a zero-junction acoustic panel to reduce noise at the engine air intakes and even an art room.

The A380 it carried out more than 800,000 flights, in which it transported 300 million passengers. These numbers will continue to increase as Emirates he plans to keep this ship in operation until 2035 (at least).

