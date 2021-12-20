Airbus Has delivered the latest unit of its largest airliner ever produced, the A380, which has capacity for up to 853 seats spread over two floors and which includes a series of advantages or luxuries not present in other similar aircraft. Finally, they are a total of 250 units those that soar through the skies, instead of the 1,000 envisaged by the France-based company.

The last unit has been acquired by Dubai Emirates, which owns no more and no less than 123 of the 250 aircraft produced by Airbus. The aircraft, which began to be produced at the end of the year 2000 with parts manufactured in European countries, such as France, the United Kingdom, Germany or Spain, was designed to avoid the many congestions in the main airports of the world. At first, the Airbus A380 was very well received by the main airlines. However, their interest was waning in favor of smaller models, which in turn are less polluting and have a lower maintenance cost. Furthermore, the pandemic caused by COVID-19 did not help boost the use of the superjumbo either.

Already in 2019, the company confirmed that it would stop manufacturing this model after Emirates, its largest customer, announced that they were going to reduce the number of orders and bet on other alternatives. Just over a year later, in 2022, the aerospace company confirmed the end of manufacturing the last unit. This is the one that Emirates recently received. Now, Airbus will focus on manufacturing the aircraft 330-900 and A350-900, which are smaller and more efficient. Precisely, two of the key points that airlines seek to satisfy post-covid demand.

Airbus A380, the plane that wanted to change the way we fly

Beyond the bad news caused by low order numbers or production delays, the Airbus A380 will remain as one of the most important aircraft in the world, despite the fact that only a small number of them are operational. The superjumbo, in fact, has features and comforts never seen in another plane with similar characteristics, starting with its high number of seats. According to data, the aircraft is capable of 853 seats in the event that all of them were economy class. The airlines that own some of these aircraft are not “Low-cost”, so they bet on sections “Business“or of”upper class“, reducing the number of seats to 500. Even so, more than any other commercial aircraft.

The spacious two-story interior of the Airbus A380 also accommodates bars, rooms with double beds, tents, or even an art room. In Emirates, in addition, aircraft they have showers for passengers traveling in one of the higher classes. On the other hand, the A380 superjumbo also has different manufacturing innovations. Among them, the inclusion of a zero-junction acoustic panel that, according to the company, “significantly reduces noise at the engine’s air intakes.”

Until when will this model be operational? Airbus highlights that the A380 has carried more than 800,000, transporting a total of 300 million passengers. Emirates will keep these aircraft in operation until at least 2035.