A woman went viral on social media after recounting her latest experience with Airbnb, where hosting rules went from strict to extravagant.

My Airbnb host had some control quirks “says Tiffany Ingalls, who posted the story on TikTok as @authentiffany_ and has garnered 194,000 comments from stunned followers.

This “fun, but controlling” system was carried out in a small rental apartment that the owner would have covered with laminated posters with precise and forceful instructions to be able to use it all.

Ingalls describes the place as “detail-oriented,” but the truth is that it is terrifyingly orderly and seeks to remind anyone who stays there to remember how and where to move with their belongings.

For example, the list of regulations indicates how to use the water glasses, the TV remote control, and even prohibits moving the shower curtain from left to right.

The list of rules imposed by the host was posted outside the front door and even had precise instructions on where to place it each time it is read.

“Let’s zoom in on the information that is provided, just… every moment after that,” Ingalls says as he inspects a folder full of rules, with extra post-its and tables, just in case.

Each sign on the huge list is penned, capitalized, and underlined in yellow or pink to emphasize things the tenant shouldn’t overlook.

Tiffany’s “favorite” sign is a 6A-size sketch of the television remote control, which has a set of rules for learning how to use each button.

In addition, the young woman displays two plastic storage boxes on a shelf that, usefully, asks the user to only use themselves for “use of food and other supplies.”

“My main favorite thing is that (the host) saw me using this cup instead of this cup, and told me that I am using the wrong cup to drink my water“.

“This cup, apparently, is to hold my toothbrush,” says Tiffany, holding up two nearly identical glasses.

Since the woman did not want to expose the owner or cause him moral damage in the face of criticism from people and social networks, she does not specify the exact place where she stayed, but it is known that she is in the United States.

“I hope I slept here correctly!”, Ends up saying the tiktoker in the short clip.

As expected, the comments generated by the video were about surprise and speculation, many claiming that the Airbnb host could have an Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and that its rules are symbolic of the disease so they should not be so hard; while others ensure that the guest has to reveal the location of the place to prevent other people from coming to rent there.

“There are people in this world who really need all these instructions. Trust me on that ”, defended a tiktoker. “Aggressive passive income,” joked another. “I left an Airbnb in Cleveland for a person like this and got a refund. I am here to be comfortable… not to feel that they watch me ”, published an identified person. “I feel like she thought she was helping clear things up, so no one would have questions… ever. But actually I thought it created more confusion, ”Tiffany replied.

