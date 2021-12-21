The airs of 2020 are more present than ever. If anyone thought they were going to have a Covid-free Christmas, they were very wrong. The sixth wave, sponsored by the Omicron strain, has once again put in check the most anticipated celebrations of the year. Also for reservations made on Airbnb and the parties associated with the rental of vacation homes.

As I already did in 2020, parties on Airbnb are a goal. The technology company has once again tightened the restrictions applied to the parties that are expected to be held on New Year’s Eve. Last year, more than 5,000 reservations were canceled because they were considered a risk. Airbnb has already activated this protocol also in the celebrations of July 4 in the United States and Halloween in 2021. In this case, the vacation reservation technology has once again cut a clean sheet with its “anti-party” policy. Bookings made in the US, Canada, Brazil, the UK, France, Spain, Australia and New Zealand will be closely watched by technology.

In this way, customers who do not have a history within Airbnb will find it difficult to make reservations of one to three nights during the last days of the year for entire houses. Whether or not they plan to party on Airbnb. From the platform they understand that the risk of holding parties that end in contagions and lack of control is greater in these cases. Especially if these come from the hand of young people under 25 years old and for a whole house.

What happens to users who already have a history within Airbnb? For this group there will be no limitations within the platform as far as reservations are concerned.

Does this mean that they will be able to hold end-of-the-year parties? The reality is that parties while booking stays on Airbnb are banned even before the coronavirus pandemic. Already in 2019, and after an accident in which 5 people died in a shooting At a party in California for Halloween celebrations, Airbnb decided to cut their losses.

Beyond the parties on Airbnb at this time of the year, the issue also goes to the criticism that the vacation homes had won among the residents of the apartments in question. The noise and inconvenience, along with the increase in rental prices due to the decrease in supply, pushed Airbnb to make this decision. In fact, it implemented a measure in which affected neighbors themselves could report bad behavior by tenants on Airbnb in the style of the balcony police.