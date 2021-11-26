A young man told social networks about the strangest hosting experience of his life, as the host of a department of Airbnb In Mexico City, he gave him a rather peculiar reception, which quickly went viral.

“Do not suck, I just stayed in a very creepy Airbnb “, narrates the user Doparlitos.

No baby, I just stayed in a very creepy Airbnb. They greeted me with balloons and my name written all over it. Welcome letters and they got into my profile to print my face and put in various places. They even know that I am an anthropologist. I don’t know what to think 🙃. pic.twitter.com/6izlmU31Ob – Doparlitos (@JuanBigotes) November 22, 2021

The thread, which already has more than 10,000 “likes” and 390 comments, tells in a terrifying way how the intention of improving the user experience, giving them a fraternal and personalized welcome, turned into harassment in the eyes of society and violation of guest privacy.

This, since, apparently, the owners of the place entered their social networks to acquire their photos and investigate part of his life, until they found out that he is an anthropologist and the hobbies that he likes the most.

Also, the user Doparlitos He attached various images of what he found in his path: from a bed full of colored balloons, to a blackboard with his name, photographs of him all over the place and a welcome sheet with dialogue attributions in which, apparently, there were already given a good grade to the rented apartment.

And, as if that were not enough, the young man said that the place was dirty, that there was body hair and, even, he had to sleep on an inflatable mattress that fell apart in the night.

As expected, netizens immediately reacted with irony, mockery, and outrage.

Airbnb host

Although the Twitter user specified that he did not publish the exact location of the apartment in question or the name of the Airbnb host to prevent them from posting insults or spreading the good intention, but with terrible execution, of the landlords on social networks, another Internet user uploaded his own experience, apparently, in the same capital place.

“The dude told me: ‘I imagine they welcome you with flowers or chocolates at other AirBnbs, so here are some balloons’. The balloons, which looked like a week old, occupied the entire bed and other functional areas ”, published @ParezcoRockstar.

This is probably the most asshole AirBnb I’ve ever stayed in. And as a fine detail, they gave me this when I arrived: pic.twitter.com/DT5F2mu6ze – Arthur ⚡Danger Danger High Voltage⚡ (@ParezcoRockstar) October 12, 2021

Likewise, the second tweeter to complain about the accommodation accused that in Airbnb User reviews are misleading advertising, because even though there are sites, like the one he stayed in, where the reception experience is bad, in the application they have dozens of favorable comments and even say that when trying to express their dislike for the dirtiness of the place, these are eliminated immediately, leaving the consumer without the option to alert others.

“I recently traveled after a while without doing it and I did tell you what I observed wrong. The cleaning is very bad and that you do not talk to the neighbors, hey, one is not running away or hiding, they are idiots“, Another Twitter user responds.

