Responding to requests from both users and owners, Airbnb could add Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a payment method.

The demand for services that include cryptocurrencies continues to increase in all users of the world. No matter what goods or services we are talking about, users want to pay with cryptocurrencies and even Airbnb is feeling the pressure of crypto – demand.

According Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky has revealed that a large portion of the platform’s users would welcome adding cryptocurrency payments. This after cryptocurrencies have been among the most requested products during 2021 by recurring users, both property owners and travelers.

In addition to confirming the suspicions of the Airbnb team, on January 2 Brian Chesky published on his official Twitter a request for a suggestion to add something new to the platform.

If Airbnb could launch anything in 2022, what would it be? – Brian Chesky (@bchesky) January 2, 2022

To the surprise of many, or few, and confirming what customers would have requested through official communication channels, the winner of the suggestions was to add cryptocurrencies as a payment method.

In addition, the CEO added that they are already working on adding most of the suggestions. In this tweet thread Chesky commented that payment with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies could be inclusive for his clients.

Got 4,000 suggestions. Here are the top 6: 1 – Crypto payments (top suggestion)

2 – Clear pricing displays

3 – Guest loyalty program

4 – Updated cleaning fees

5 – More long-term stays & discounts

6 – Better customer service Already working on most, will look into others now! https://t.co/rxEM4BXZci – Brian Chesky (@bchesky) January 5, 2022

Although the news is not confirmed yet, Airbnb is expected to follow in the footsteps of Twitter, PayPal, Mastercard and even Tesla.

Companies that have bet on Bitcoin

Although Airbnb is perhaps the most used platform to rent a space for a few days in the world, it is worth noting that the American firm would not be the first in the hosting branch to add payments with cryptocurrencies within its services.

For example Travala which allows you to rent an accommodation almost anywhere in the world and use more than 60 cryptocurrencies different for it.

In addition, this platform is included within the Binance mobile application, so you can rent a room and even schedule your flight, all from the app of the largest crypto exchange in the world.

For those who are not familiar with the name Airbnb or “Air Bed and Breakfast”, it is an American company created in 2008 that allows homeowners to rent their spaces to travelers looking for a place to stay for a couple of days. .

Whether to rent a bed, a shared space, an apartment or even an entire mansion, Airbnb centralizes everything in a single, intuitive platform.

Do you have a property on Airbnb, would you be willing to accept cryptocurrencies as a payment method?

