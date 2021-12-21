Airbnb is firm with the New Year’s Eve parties and launches a series of restrictions to avoid problems, something especially important with the coronavirus.

When New Year’s Eve arrives there are many groups of friends and families who they rent a house to have a party. Whether in the city or on the outskirts, the idea is usually to have fun in a different environment and invite more people, but this it’s a problem for Airbnb and the hosts.

The parties that get out of control are not few and cause from important annoyances to the neighbors to destruction in the accommodations. A situation that is aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic by transforming rented apartments into sources of contagion. Because, on Airbnb they want to put measures for this New Year’s Eve.

For these next few days some “anti-party” restrictions on guests in several countries, including Spain.

According The Verge, guests with no positive reviews in their history they will not be able to rent a house that “may pose greater risks to unauthorized persons“, especially in local reservations and if they are for three nights or less.

In addition, there will also be a much tighter control regarding last minute bookings on New Years Eve and some requests will be automatically denied.

This measure you shouldn’t worry if you have a history of positive reviews on the platform when it is understood that you are going to make responsible use of the accommodation.

These changes must be added to other regulations that were already imposed in the summer of 2020, such as the limitation of 16 people in the accommodations and the activation of avenues to take legal action in the event of detecting behaviors that could be detrimental to the owners of the accommodations or the company itself. In addition, monitoring technologies were implemented.

After two complicated years by the pandemic, they do not want Airbnb’s image to be clouded and the New Year’s Eve is usually a particularly profitable date for the platform, but also very problematic. Associating vacation rentals with the coronavirus due to possible infections at parties could damage the company’s reputation.