A Renault 4L converted to a drone? This is just what the signature of the Rhombus has done to commemorate the birth of this historic model.

In the automotive industry there have been multiple models that have marked an era. Either because of its technology focused on dynamism, what it has meant for the growth of a brand in question or because of its level of equipment, the truth is that there are cars that will always be remembered by the public. They were simply alternatives that served to explain what some of the most important companies in the current mobility industry are.

In this sense, Renault bases what it is today, in part, on the fabric of recent decades. In particular, the French firm has achieved carve out your identity through a conglomerate of models and differential versions. Seeing the term ‘Turbo’ on the body of a model of the brand in the eighties and part of the nineties says a lot about what it can mean for fans. Do you remember the mythical 4L? Yes, that model that was popularly known as 4 Cans.

Well, it has just been 60 years since the launch in France of this peculiar model. Calling himself Quatrelle in French, he marked a before and after within the company. Aimed at family audiences, it allowed the standardization of a means of transport that, just a few years earlier, could only be enjoyed by wealthy families. Therefore, it allowed a large part of society in that country to have access to the automobile and, later, in many others.

Renault knows to what extent the launch of its first 4L is relevant. Now, a collaboration with the design studio TheArsenale has made it possible to transfer the style present in that model to the standards that could mark the coming years in terms of sustainable mobility. This is where drone technology enters the picture. Yes, a body of the mythical model has had blades and rotors installed to create a kind of drone. Makes sense? Maybe not.

The fact is that the result has been promoted by the company on social networks. Let us see, therefore, what is the result of this peculiar recreation, to what extent it might make sense in a hypothetical future its inclusion in the catalog and, of course, what is expected to be transmitted through this curious proposal.

Renault creates a drone based on a 4L body

How important is the 4L in the history of Renault? The French firm sold more than 8 million units in more than 100 countries before it stopped production in the early 1990s. These data are enough to understand the self-esteem that the signature of the rhombus can have on this particular model. Here is the result of this kind of fusion between the past and the future.

As can be seen in the previous images, the Air4, which is how this curious concept is called, stands out for having the classic structure that has always characterized the 4L. Equipment added under the underbody of the vehicle is entirely related to your appearance more futuristic. Rotors, batteries, propellers and other components of the drone thief complete a pack that, as expected, cannot leave anyone indifferent.

Interestingly, the bodywork of the 4L, in this particular case, is made of carbon fiber. This is so due to the weight saving that is achieved. Similarly, specific details, such as LED-type lighting, have been added to achieve an adaptation of the model to current standards. Well, what are the qualities of this proposal in terms of performance? It is not simply an option that does not have a real application.

Dynamic performance and confirmed autonomy

Among its qualities, it is striking to see how it can drive at a maximum speed of 98 km / h. In addition, it is capable of flying at a height of up to 700 meters. Despite this, there will be no potential customers who can verify these dynamic features, since it is a concept that will remain as a showcase in commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the launch of the 4L. Now, where is it possible to enjoy your view?

As can be read in the specialized portal New Atlas, will be installed in the prestigious Atelier Renault store on the Champs Elysees in Paris. This will be the case until the end of the year, so if you want to find out more about what this particular prototype is like, you know where it will stay for a while.

And you, can you imagine being able to see this type of technology in the medium-term future in the automotive industry? The truth is that, quite possibly, this type of proposal does not have a commercial path. Even so, at a promotional level, it can be used to check to what extent a company is committed to the new standards at a technological level.

