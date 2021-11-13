Air is a kind of weather station applied to the world of pollution. This version is also designed for cyclists.

In recent years, air quality has become one of the main debates in the urban environment. The appreciation of a rise in polluting emissions has caused it to be in the focus of climate change. The mobility present in cities, despite the growth of the electric car, is still one of the main problems about. Would you like to know if the air you are breathing is very harmful?

A growing company has developed a system that is specially designed for cyclists. It is nothing more and nothing less than a meter of the quality of the air present in the area in which it is located. The analysis is also carried out ipso facto, so it can be used by the user to determine a change of location at that precise moment. The technology in question is called Air and, of course, its reception is expected to be very positive in today’s society.

Among its main virtues, the arrangement of a very small size is striking. This is one of the key new features in this version. The previous variant, also designed for cyclists, had similar practical solutions, but its size made its installation less feasible on the bike. On this occasion, we are faced with a product that the user can take anywhere without any inconvenience related to the space it occupies.

It should be noted that it is a technology that has a great development behind it. Its beginnings date back to 2015. At that time, a small and select group of people owned the innovation created by SODAQ. This product update has as main objective go to a larger market share and, above all, to convince an audience that is still reluctant to use this type of technology. It is expected to be an element whose growth is upward.

Let us see, therefore, what are the main characteristics that Air technology incorporates, why it is a solution that can have a great impact in terms of awareness about the high levels of contamination present in large cities and, above all, why it can be used to detect those spaces in which there is a greater accumulation of emissions.

Air, the revolutionary technology to measure pollution in real time

Among the many virtues that this technology offers, it is striking to see how it is possible to perform analysis every 10 seconds. In this space of time he is capable of measure the concentration of harmful fine particles, air temperature and humidity. Based on these parameters, the control unit that it incorporates is capable of determining if the levels are potentially dangerous to health or if, on the contrary, they are not.

The system in question is in continuous connection with the smartphone. Thanks to it, it is possible to send all the information collected during the tour. The analysis of said data allows us to observe with special attention at what moments of the journey significant concentrations of polluting particles have been produced. Thanks to this, the user can make the decision to modify, the next day, the route in question to circulate through spaces with better air quality.

Similarly, this product offers a program specially designed to act as a kind of meteorological station aimed at detecting contamination. Thanks to this system, it is possible to know to a greater extent what is the quality of the air present in an area determined. Under this program, anomalous levels can be determined by means of an LED type light, which will show green or red intensities.

Pollution detection to understand the severity of the current problem

Thanks to this curious technology, it will be easier than ever to discover in which areas of the city it is more possible to find episodes of high pollution. In addition, it will allow to know in which hours the highest concentration of polluting particles occurs, although this is directly linked to those moments in which there are a greater number of vehicles. The first hours of the morning and the middle of the afternoon would be the moments, a priori, most conflictive.

It’s important to put attention on this product is not for sale yet. In fact, its production is not in mass either. As often happens in this type of project, a crowdfunding campaign will determine if its production is possible or if, on the contrary, we are faced with a technology that needs to be reviewed.

As can be read in the specialized portal New Atlas, Kickstarter looks like it will be the platform that will be in charge of managing the obtaining of the credit necessary. Meanwhile, its developers continue to improve a product that can be a success if promotion contributes to it. It is expected that on November 16 it will begin its advertising in this space.

Related topics: Technology

Subscribe to Disney + with a 75% discount, only until November 14! to subscribe