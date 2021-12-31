Air conditioning: LG allows you with its web simulator to test what split you need in your home

LG launched the LG Air Simulator online app, which allows you to create a simulation of your environment to find out what kind of air conditioning you have to buy.

LG Air Simulator is an online application that allows people looking to buy an air conditioner to discover what kind of device they need for their environment. The app was developed by LG and it is now available to use for free and without downloading anything.

LG Air Simulator helps you know which air conditioner to buy

If you need to change the temperature of your environment in very hot or cold stages, the air conditioning becomes an indispensable device for this. However, when buying it, you are likely to come across several models, at which point the question arises, “Which one should I buy?” With the app LG, LG Air Simulator, you will be able to discover which air conditioner suits your needs as follows:

Location : the location of your environment is key to knowing what kind of air you need, and it is one of the parameters that it will evaluate LG Air Simulator . If it is located on the east side of the home, it is likely to be much warmer than those on the west side, since they are exposed to the sun for more hours and its rays of greater intensity.

Other artifacts: to know what kind of air conditioning should buy, LG Air Simulator It will also take into account what other appliances you have in your home: a lamp, an oven, a kitchen or a hot water tank, radiates heat and influences the necessary power of the device to be installed.

With the mentioned data, Air Simulator will create a simulation of your environment and present you with the ideal air conditioning models for you, in addition to mentioning which ones are LG It currently has so you can buy from the official store in Argentina.

