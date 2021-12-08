Aiko’s Choice, the long-awaited expansion for Shadow Tactics Blades of the Shogun, is now available in standalone format

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – Aiko’s Choice is now available on Steam in standalone format, in this note we will tell you everything it offers!

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – Aiko’s Choice is now available in Steam in format standalone to discover the past of Aiko, one of the main protagonists of the original campaign, and in this note we tell you everything you need to know about it.

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – Aiko’s Choice, a standalone expansion from the creators of Desperados III

Aiko’s Choice is the expected expansion of Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun, the acclaimed strategy video game developed by Mimimi Games, the same creators of Desperate III, one of the best titles of western of the last years.

The expansion has three complete main missions, set in totally new scenarios and with three interlude missions in which we control Aiko, one of the protagonists of the base game, who when she thought she had left her past behind, meets an old one. teacher who challenges her to a duel.

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun – Aiko’s Choice features the same action and stealth with strategy as the base game. The player will have to control a team of deadly specialists, move through the shadows and sneak past dozens of enemies to infiltrate camps and defeat the ghosts of Aiko’s past. There will be mechanics to sow strategy such as trapping, poisoning, distractions and fatal or non-lethal attacks, among many other things.

One of the best tactical games of 2016

We remind you that Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun is now available in Steam. It is a tactical stealth game set in japan in 1915, with a new shogun who seizes power in the region and enforces peace throughout the nation through the contract of five specialists who aim to assassinate and spy on the enemies.

Share it with whoever you want