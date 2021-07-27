The new light price by sections it has made us change our routines to a greater or lesser extent. Although it is not always possible, we try to put more washing machines on weekends, restrict the use of the oven or run the dishwashers at night. But this does not only affect the general population. It is also a problem for farmers, for example for the management of their irrigation systems.

The energy expenditure It is one of the factors that most influence an irrigator when starting these systems. This is why algorithms of artificial intelligence like the one that has just started a research team of the University of Cordoba.

With it, it is intended to anticipate the use of water by irrigators by tariff periods one day in advance and thus optimize energy use. It should be noted that this algorithm was developed before the new price of electricity by sections came into effect. However, these researchers consider that could easily adapt to the new situation and, incidentally, check how it has affected farmers.

The importance of the human role in irrigation systems

Water scarcity resulting from climate change is a reality. Little by little we will have to look for ways to optimize its use. For instance, disinfecting wastewater. But what about irrigation systems?

The calculations are personalized for each irrigator

Crops need to be watered and that means a huge waste of water. And also energy. Therefore, the new time slots in the light price they are a problem.

What these scientists have tried is to use the artificial intelligence to determine when the most water will be used and try to optimize it as much as possible. This is not the first time that this type of algorithm has been used. However, they have managed to make it personalized, including as one more parameter the habits of each irrigator. This, of course, includes preferences such as not watering on weekends or avoiding time slots in which the price of electricity is higher.

These calculations are made with 24 hours in advance. This, as explained in a press release from the University of Cordoba, “Allows to advance information on when the greatest demand occurs in the network and whether or not it is necessary to activate all the pumps in parallel that the irrigation community has”. In addition, “it optimizes the contracting of the most appropriate electricity tariff, thus allowing the energy cost savings, and it is known in advance which pipes could be overloaded or foresee how it would affect a fault”.

Some irrigation communities have photovoltaic power systems, so with this algorithm they could know what energy they need to reserve. The rest could sell it to those who do not have enough in their irrigation systems. Waste is avoided and expense is minimized.

What will happen to the new price of electricity?

This study was carried out before the implementation of the new price of electricity by hourly sections of electricity.

Under the previous situation, it has been possible to obtain forecasts with an accuracy of around the 80% for rice, corn and tomato crops.

Now, as explained in the study, which has been published in the journal Agricultural Water ManagementThey hope to be able to adapt the algorithm to the new rates. At the end of the day, the price of electricity will be a key factor in the farmers’ decision to schedule the use of your irrigation systems. It will be essential to include it in the equation. They will also be affected, as we will with the washing machines. But luckily artificial intelligence is poised to come to the rescue.