“It is a very hard moment, I am also very happy for the decision I made, first is my health“said Agüero, who found it difficult to talk about emotion.

Wrapped up by the Barça players, the club president, Joan Laporta, or the Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, among others, Agüero thanked “Avellaneda, Atlético de Madrid and the City people, the people Barça and the Argentine team, which is what I love the most. “

The nightmare for the Argentine began last October 30 when in the 40th minute of the league game against Alavés at the Camp Nou (1-1) he fell to the ground, dizzy and clutching his chest.

Cared for on the grass, he was able to leave the field on his own foot, but after being examined in a hospital an arrhythmia was detected and a three-month absence was announced.

Shortly after, the first speculations began about a definitive withdrawal of the ‘Kun’, which, at the time, he denied.

When they called me and said it was final, it took me a few more days to process it. Now I’m fine, but it was difficult

The gamer, who could barely hold back the tearsHe specified that he made “the decision ten days ago. I did everything possible to see if there was any hope, but there wasn’t much.”

“Now I’m fine,” Agüero said, although he acknowledged that “the first weeks were hard, but when I did the first physical test at the clinic, and then the doctors told me that there was a very great possibility that I could not continue, I started to mentalize me “.

“Luckily it happened to me now and not before (younger)“Agüero, 33, said, considering that he leaves football with a great career behind him in which they show off several trophies.

“There were many beautiful moments” in that race, said Agüero, who among them, especially highlighted “The America Cup, I had to be accompanying the boys, I have played two, three games, but I felt that it was what we were looking for years ago and luckily it was achieved, and I was very happy. “

I am very proud of my career and very happy, I have always dreamed of playing soccer since I was five years old, when I touched a ball

Aguero will now take a break, but in the future he hopes to “continue to be linked to football.”