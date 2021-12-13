AGS Flow 2021: Coscu Army, WAP Esports and IamCapoch champions of the tournaments organized by IESA

Coscu Army, WAP Esports and IamCapoch were the champions of the tournaments organized by IESA at the Argentina Game Show. Know all the details In this note!

IESA was in charge of organizing some of the most important tournaments that took place on the weekend of the Argentina Game Show, since they carried out the FIFA 22, from Age of Empires II and of League of Legends. The latter meant the return to the competitive streamer Coscu, who was crowned champion with Coscu Army in view of Undead Gaming.

One of the most popular competitions year after year is that of FIFA in the 11 vs 11 modality, since in this, the largest number of traditional clubs of the first division of national football compete. In this edition of the AGS, The final was Rosario, however, she did not have a Rosario Central on paper, as the finalists were WAP Esports Y Newells Old Boys. The first crossing was left to WAP by 1 to 0, but Leprosy managed to equalize the result in the round by 3 to 3, so everything was defined in a third match. In this, What a Player managed to prevail and set a global of 5 to 3. Before reaching the definition, the champions had beaten Gymnastics, to Workshops already Arsenal.

On the other hand, in the same pavilion, the final of the competition of League of Legends, in which Coscu Army and Undead Gaming were protagonists. Beside Buggax, Xypherz, Grafo Y Zeko, Coscu returned to compete professionally and did it in a big way, since he was crowned champion in the AGS after defeating the undead in the final by 2 to 0. In the previous series, they had beaten Racing Club.

Another of the tournaments with more attendance was that of Age of Empires II. This was one of the last on the calendar of the Argentina Game Show, and despite the fact that it was played until late, the support was huge. After an exciting finale, Iamcapoch won 2 to 1 against Peels and took 50 thousand pesos of prize.

