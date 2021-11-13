Lung.mx .-Mexico leads the fight against smoking with the recent publication of a series of reforms and guidelines that reinforce the fight against tobacco consumption; he recognized this in a letter addressed to the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The letter highlights the changes to the General Law for Tobacco Control, with the expansion of spaces considered 100% smoke-free, in addition to the prohibition to carry out all forms of advertising, promotion and sponsorship of products made with tobacco.

In the context of combating the pandemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the regulatory amendments also include eight graphic health warnings, including the legend “Smoking can exacerbate COVID-19 damage”On tobacco product packages and on all their external packaging and labeling, according to the agreement published by the Ministry of Health in the Official Gazette of the Federation on September 15.

Likewise, the director general of the WHO extended congratulations for the presidential decree published on October 22 of this year, on the import and export ban of electronic nicotine administration systems (SEAN) and similar nicotine systems (SSSN), initialed by the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer Varela, the President of the Republic and the Secretaries of the Economy, Tatiana Clouthier Carrillo, and Finance and Public Credit, Rogelio Ramírez de la O.

To redouble efforts in the fight against smoking, Adhanom Ghebreyesus added that “WHO experts and the secretariat of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control are willing to meet with Mexican representatives, to study how we can continue to make significant progress in 2022”.

The Director General of the WHO stressed the importance of not ceasing the fight to reduce smoking, which encourages 63 thousand Mexicans lose their lives every year. “I hope that Mexico continues to maintain the prestige it treasures as one of the countries that leads the fight against tobacco in the world.”, He said, to conclude by expressing his gratitude for the actions carried out by the Government of Mexico.

