Beyond focusing on the issue of human capital, it sticks to other areas such as ours of communication and marketing, which is related to how we should plan for 2022, after two very complicated years due to the pandemic, which taught us that remote work, Online communication, shipping Apps and e-commerce in general grew exponentially, we are at the beginning of a year that is seen as a year of reinvention of understanding that the actions that brought us to where we are will not necessarily be the winning actions by 2022.

I like and the phrase “Change is the only thing that is permanent” is very relevant, we must have a mental state of continually changing to adapt to new challenges. Now we have the opportunity to make a deep dive into what the past was, how we are in the present and what the next year will bring, considering in our communication and marketing strategies, agility, relevance and inclusion.

Agility is essential

The pandemic taught us many lessons, among others that we must change our way of working, in a more dynamic way without so many protocols, bureaucracies, complicated processes, being agile to achieve the objectives from where we were physically, actions such as the “lives” in the totally virtual digital platforms, expos and demos taught us that we can continue to communicate efficiently.

We heard for the first time concepts such as Agile, ScrumMaster, Product Owner that were implemented to develop the launch and communication of a product, regardless of the hierarchical level of the members involved in the project, defining small tasks and roles for each member.

We must be relevant

One of the great challenges is how to be relevant in our communication, be different, go out of the ordinary, many times we do not find the time to pause and think how we can stand out from the ordinary, currently our target audiences will pay attention to the different ones, I remember a book called “The Purple Cow” by Seth Godin that makes us reflect on having our own identity that is totally different from what already exists in the sea of ​​communications.

Inclusion as part of integrity

Today more than ever there is talk of equity, inclusion and diversity, in a world that has made us think that we are all the same regardless of race, gender, or religious beliefs, the companies that integrate these concepts into their strategies will be the winners. , since there is nothing more collaborative than those programs that adopt diversity in their values ​​and actions.

The past 24 months have presented us with more challenges, more surprises and new experiences than anyone could have imagined. As a result, we must have the most diverse perspectives and incorporate them into our business and communication plans.

Therefore, if we guide ourselves in the strategies and actions with these three concepts, 2022 will be a great year!

In these new times, the safest thing can also be a risk.