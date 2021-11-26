Agent Smith will return in The Matrix Resurrections, but ...

Every time there is less to the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections, so little by little we will learn more details about this anticipated film. This time it’s time to talk about one of the most iconic characters in the franchise, the Agent Smith, who will apparently be back for this fourth installment, just not like many thought.

Talking to the magazine Dazed, Aleksandar Hemon, scriptwriter of The Matrix Resurrections, confirmed that the Agent Smith yes it will be present in the footage. However, his appearance on the film will not be as many may have thought. In the own words of Hemon:

“Yes, Smith is there, but they have a different role. It is not what they would think. I can’t wait for you to see it. “

Similarly, he confirmed that the relationship between Neo and Trinity It will be one of the key pillars for the film, although obviously, he did not want to give many details about it. Luckily, there is only a little less than a month to enjoy the film.

In case you missed it, here we leave you the new individual posters of this film.

The Matrix Resurrections will arrive in movie theaters on December 22 of this year.

Editor’s note: It was previously suspected that Agent Smith would return on tape, but now it has been one hundred percent confirmed. We don’t know exactly what Hemon means by his comments that it will be different, but at least we know that it will have a certain presence.

Via: Dazed