Without a doubt, when we talk about RTS or real-time strategy games, there is no gamer who does not say Age of Empires. We know that many others tried but no one can with the father of the RTS. Relic Entertainment (Homeworld, Company of Heroes) sets itself the difficult task of bringing the fourth part of Age of Empires to the new generations. Is it just as revolutionary? We are going to see it.

Age of Empires IV it is available for PC.

A history class

I know everyone remembers Age of Empires II but my greatest memory is with the first part of 1997. I had my first PC (a Pentium 1 with 2mb of video) and I went to a gallery in the Caballito neighborhood where I saw a cover with some striking letters and the title Age of Empires; what name!!!). I remember buying it (maybe I don’t remember it and they gave it to me). And when I was 12 years old, I put the CD in and saw how my knowledge of history changed completely.

I always liked the stories within historical events (my old man made me read the Student Encyclopedia) and I loved this much more than going to school to study in History class; even though it was the same.

There in Age of Empires there were the various Greek or Sumerian factions and 3,000 thousand years of history from the Stone Age to the Iron Age. And the game that sympathetically told the story remained in “the history” of video games.

How to convey that same sympathy and interest of the players for the story in 2021? Today that everything is accessible to the world with the internet and wikipedia; etc.

The first meeting with Age of Empires IV is optimal. An extensive menu with a lot of color and a geographical map that not only shows the respect that Relic has given to the saga but also how detailed they have been to represent each place in the campaign.

The game features four campaigns: The Normans, The Hundred Years’ War, The Mongol Empire, and The Rise of Moscow. Each of them has several missions and they work as tutorials to understand each of their civilizations. While the Normans follow the story of William I of England; on the other hand The Mongol Empire with the great Genghis-Khan. Each of these heroes have certain abilities that generally enhance the army in charge.

The fascinating thing about campaigns is that they first have a voice-over narrator in the middle of the gameplay to feel like we’re listening to a story. And on the other, when we finish a mission, small real videos are released that show the places where we battle but today; with extra information that will make the best documentaries on the History Channel envious.

The campaign has 35 missions that with varying difficulty can be a walk through the events or a real challenge. Of course, some of these mechanics work almost only in this historical mode; since later in the battles against the AI ​​or other players we are going to be attacked sometimes without so much strategy.

Straight into the fray

If you want to get straight into the action the other two single player modes are Skirmish and the Art of War.

In Skirmish we will be able to play six special contests with different options of 1 against 1 or 2 against 2 against 2 or why not? all against all. These pre-made campaigns also serve to see how the factions move in the various terrains, which ones build faster and which attack the strongest.In some of these games the missions are to resist the onslaught of the enemies and in others to control sacred areas or build wonders.

Then there is the option of creating our own fantasy battle, with small or large maps, contests of one to eight players; more or less resources at the beginning of the game; etc.

On the other hand, The Art of War are challenges aimed at those who have never approached a Age of Empires. Each training allows to receive scores according to the time in which we finish them. It is very noticeable that Relic has put a lot of emphasis on that although the saga is one of the best known within the RTS … you also have to think about those born after the third part in 2005.

Going to the base of the game there are 17 maps and a total of eight civilizations: English, Chinese, French, Romans, Mongols, Rus, Delhi and Abbasid. The differences in each one, as we mentioned before, are quite a few and between abilities there are also special units that can throw the balance in our favor.

Within the level things have not changed much, what was the need? If the mechanics work, better keep them that way. I remember playing LAN games where everyone had their own way of planting their strategy. I have always enjoyed growing my village above attacking my enemies (at heart I am a peacemaker). Although there is nothing cuter than several archers attacking a group of defenseless villagers (I said so).

There are many keyboard shortcuts to position our troops well or tell a group of villagers to cut down the entire forest to make more space. To go beyond the period we have to build divine buildings and this is essential in more complex games. Do not sleep, because an enemy in the time of the castles can come with a catapult and it is game over if we do not advance.

Finally, there are the online games which is where the real challenge begins when we face other real expert players. There is also the option to join in cooperative against the AI. All in games up to eight.

Age of Empires IV It doesn’t end here, mods and an online ranking system will be added soon.

The Art of War

Visually Age of Empires IV it feels mind-blowing from its world map moving through the menu to settings that have enough variety to satisfy fans of the saga. The same thing happens with the units and their fluid movements; although to be fair the new definitive editions of 2 and 3 already had quite a few improvements.

Where the jump is very noticeable in this fourth part is in the music that appears in the best moments of the campaign or when we achieve a victory. And the sounds in the blows of swords and shields, or the various voices that emulate each civilization (without forgetting the classic sounds of the saga).

System Requirements

MINIMUM: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system – OS: Windows 10 64bit | Windows 11 64bit – Processor: Intel Core i5-6300U or AMD Ryzen 5 2400G | CPU with AVX support required – Memory: 8 GB RAM – Graphics: Intel HD 520 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 11 – DirectX: Version 12 – Storage: 50 GB available space

RECOMMENDED: Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system – OS: Windows 10 64bit | Windows 11 64bit – Processor: 3.6 GHz 6-core (Intel i5) or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 | CPU with AVX support required – Memory: 16 GB of RAM – Graphics: Nvidia GeForce 970 GPU or AMD Radeon RX 570 GPU with 4GB of VRAM – DirectX: Version 12 – Storage: 50 GB of available space – Additional notes: 4 GB of video RAM and 16 GB of system RAM

Share it with your friends