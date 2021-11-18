It has been several weeks since Age of Empires IV was released and it is time to set our sights on the future, hence Relic Entertainment and World’s Edge have published the game’s roadmap to unveil all the new content to be published from winter 2021 to spring 2022.

For starters, sometime this winter they will be introduced hundreds of changes to balance the overall game along with numerous bug fixes that have been detected and some features that have been requested by players, which is why its developers say it will be a gigantic patch.

Among these new features in the form of functions will be the possibility of hiding the markers during the games or also the option to take a look at the map when a battle ends. On the other hand, the minimap will also receive some changes to improve its design and make it easier to see everything that appears in it. For example, the size of the icons will be reduced and the color of certain resources will also be adjusted.





Other exciting surprises are expected in spring from other players’ creations in the form of maps, game modes and more. In turn, it will be the time when they will begin ranked seasons so that during 12 weeks the players face each other in order to reach the top of the ranking.

Even so, it will not all end there. The occasion was taken to drop a preview of everything Age of Empires IV will receive beyond spring it will be when the tricks, changes in the difficulty of artificial intelligence and other functions that fans of the saga were requesting, such as the global construction queue, information of the units and the waypoints will be added.