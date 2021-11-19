Age of Empires 4 reveals its roadmap to spring 2022

Age of Empires IV hit stores at the end of last October amid enormous nostalgia as one of the pioneering sagas in terms of real-time strategy games. It does not stop there, because Relic Entertainment, creators of this fourth installment of the Microsoft series, proposes an ambitious roadmap of post-launch content so that Age of Empires continues to fight for a long time.

Through a new entry on Xbox Wire, the creators of Age of Empires IV share a plan of support for the next two years that begins this same winter 2021 with hundreds of bug fixes and fixes including:

Activate and view player scores during the game . “Based on feedback from the community, we have made the decision to implement scores in the game for those who wish to have them,” comments the development team.

New button position and user interface for Chinese Dynasty to a less intrusive position. "You can find it in the lower left corner of the screen."

Ability to view the map after finishing a game. «You will be able to move around the map for a complete game after finishing your game; We will be looking to include additional options so that you can easily switch between the full map and later stats in Spring 2022.

Minimap improvements for easier readability. "They include reducing the size of icons, increasing the size of the main City Center compared to other landmarks, and adjusting the color of certain resources."

Aside from all these new features and more to come in the Winter 2021 update, dozens of tweaks and bug fixes will also be incorporated which will be detailed later in the patch notes. In the meantime, here are a few examples:

The French ship Hulk was modified to stop ruling the seas.

Elite crossbowmen, spearmen and crossbowmen will pose a greater threat to the cavalry.

Significantly reduce the cost of the repeater crossbow of Chinese civilization.

Adjustment of the HRE Prelate unit to allow them to continue to inspire after being pushed.

Mongolian “Superior Mobility” adjusted to ensure speed modifier is applied correctly.

Fix to remove infinite duplication of relics from Rus civilization.

What’s new for 2022

Apart from other adjustments and improvements yet to be finalized, as part of the spring update 2022, Relic pretend to add two new ways to play to Age of Empires IV:

Community generated content and the tools that allow you to bring your ideas to life. That is, support for mods. Not a mod maker? Don’t worry, you can still enjoy each other’s work, testing their vision of unique maps and modes, and more. “

In spring 2022 the ranked seasons. They will last 12 weeks and "allow players to compete head-to-head, climb the ranks, and earn exclusive in-game rewards based on performance."

Coming soon

The thing is not there, because the development team intends to extend the support of Age of Empires IV for much longer and continue adding options and content. To know specific update plans we will have to continue waiting a bit, but Relic advances some sections in which they are already working for the future.

Global build queue : “A feature that many of you have enjoyed in previous Age titles and would like to see in Age of Empires IV.”

: “A feature that many of you have enjoyed in previous Age titles and would like to see in Age of Empires IV.” Unit Stat card improvements : «Better display the most significant statistics at a glance».

: «Better display the most significant statistics at a glance». Hotkey improvements : “This is a major change, and something that we are investigating from a few different angles, including a move outside the grid system, as well as the implementation of some other options via hotkey selections.”

: “This is a major change, and something that we are investigating from a few different angles, including a move outside the grid system, as well as the implementation of some other options via hotkey selections.” Taunts and tricks “We’re exploring what these elements of AOE’s legacy would look like (and sound like!) In Age of Empires IV.”

“We’re exploring what these elements of AOE’s legacy would look like (and sound like!) In Age of Empires IV.” AI difficulty : Adjustments such as “make easy AI less aggressive and increase the challenge of hard AI.”

: Adjustments such as “make easy AI less aggressive and increase the challenge of hard AI.” Benchmark indicators: A quality of life option present in other games in the series that many want in this Age of Empires IV.

Age of Empires IV has been available on PC since October 28, available on Xbox Game Pass at no additional cost. Soon it could also reach Xbox consoles.