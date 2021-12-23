Last October we received Age of Empires IV, the exclusive PC / Game Pass title that has managed to captivate both the press and the public, thanks to the great content it has available since its launch, and the quality of it. All the work would not have been possible without the great talent in both Relic Entertainment and World’s Edge, the developers of the title. But today it’s time to say goodbye to an important figure within the first, since Age of Empires 4 Design Director Leaves Relic Entertainment After 20 Years.

The news comes directly from the LinkedIn profile of Quinn duffy, who was until this past Saturday the design director during the development of Age of Empires IV, this being a fundamental figure within the title. After more than 20 years working at Relic Entertainment (Duffy joined the studio in 1998), He has left a legacy of titles as a design director that is to be applauded: Warhammer 40K: Space Marine, Company of Heroes 1 and 2 or Homeworld are some of the examples.

Although Duffy’s departure from the studio is quite significant, and leaves a huge void, let’s not forget that he is just a cog in a larger studio, and that he has proven to be incredibly talented. We’ll see what both Age of Empires IV and upcoming Relic Entertainment titles hold in the future.