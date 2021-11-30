The queen of color Agatha Ruiz de la Prada, has become the Airbnb host of an impressive apartment in the center of Madrid. In the house, the designer has captured her particular multicolored universe and her unmistakable personality.

Color therapy and vitamin shades are the hallmarks of the style and character of Agatha Ruiz de la Prada. Her personal residence, which has starred in countless international design magazines, is a true reflection of her world and now that Agatha becomes a host on the platform.





And those who book this unique stay will have exclusive access to a piece of their life, since this space It will feature objects from the private furniture collection that dress up your own home.





Guests who book a two-night stay will enjoy the universe of the Spanish designer with the furniture and accessories from her personal collection, or in a agathized chill-out terrace with views of the Madrid sky.





In addition, guests will be received virtually by Agatha Ruiz de la Prada herself, and exclusively, guests will have access to the brand’s garments, with which they can parade as if they were on an authentic fashion catwalk.





They will also be able to enjoy the experience of a private shopping session (with a discount included) in one of the designer’s stores, accompanied by a personal shopper from the firm, and find out which are Agatha’s favorite places in Madrid.





The experience includes the opportunity to taste a special menu in one of the designer’s favorite Madrid restaurants: El Qüenco de Pepa. A gastronomic temple of local products run by chef Pepa Muñoz.





If you want to enjoy this experience, the reservation will be available from 16:00 CET on November 30, for a two-night stay from December 6 to 8, 2021. A group of two guests will have the opportunity to request the reservation for 40 euros per night, a symbolic price to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the Agatha Ruiz de la Prada brand.

