Against all odds, It Takes Two director claims he doesn’t hate the Oscars

It Takes Two has been one of the titles that has caused the most talk this year. Hazelight Studios’ ambitious co-op platforming title has received praise from both gamers and the trade press, winning the award for Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2021.

The one who was already known before, however, is its director, Josef Fares. At the 2017 Game Awards, Fares went viral after appearing in the spotlight during the event with a speech in which, among other things, he shouted “Fuck the Oscars.” In a recent interview by the Washington Post They have asked him about this moment, and the answer has been that It Takes Two director claims he doesn’t hate The Oscars.

“When the Game Awards came in 2017, everyone was like, ‘This is The Oscars of video games,'” Fares explained. “So at the moment on camera, me being who I am, I instantly had something in my head like ‘Fuck the Oscars! (Fuck the Oscars) We’re having a great time here, ‘that’s what I was referring to. Not that I mean to say that I think the Oscars are bad.».

Fingers crossed that we continue to be able to enjoy many more speeches from Joseph Fares in the future. This year, despite the short time he had on stage, he took the opportunity to advise his entire audience to have children if they do not already have them, probably because he has recently become a father himself.