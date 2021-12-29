From here we help you get the best products on offer, not only for Xbox but most have compatibility with more devices. And right now you can get the Xbox Official Controller Forza Horizon 5 Edition by 69.99 euros. Until a few hours ago it was sold on Amazon for almost 100 euros, and now you can get it with a discount of 30 euros.

You might be wondering: “How can I get the special Forza Horizon 5 version of the official Xbox controller in this offer?” This remote was available for 99.99 euros this afternoon, and in general it is not easy to find it available, as it is a limited edition. However, now you can get it for 69.99 euros. This remote It is sold and shipped by Amazon, so your purchase is totally safe, you will only have to wait a few more days for the arrival of the remote, choosing the corresponding version from the additional Amazon purchase options.

For that money you are getting a limited edition Xbox official controller With which you can enjoy the best video games for Xbox, that console that has been with us for 20 years and that in each generation improves a lot compared to the previous one. It has custom grip and a very nice transparent yellow finishIt has a pretty artistic design, really.

The remote includes Wireless and Bluetooth technology so that you can play from the comfort of your sofa without risking being too close to the screen, you already know that one of the consequences of being too close to the screen causes visual fatigue, this remote control will give you helps avoid that risk. It is compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One consoles, but it is also compatible with a Windows 10 PC, Android and iOS phones.

Last updated on 2021-11-20. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

You can capture what you are playing and share it with your friends through the Share button on the controller, you can customize the buttons with the Xbox Accessories appWith this you can change the configuration of the buttons so that they execute different actions according to the profile you choose. It has a housing with which you can see the inside of the controller and it has some very cool lighting effects on the Xbox button.

If you have the Forza Horizon 5 game, you can purchase exclusive DLC or downloadable contentIf you do not have it, you must purchase it separately, it is a very popular game in the gamer world. Without a doubt if you want to save money this end of the year without sacrificing a taste, buying this product in this mode is a bargain, you save good money, because remember that they are 69.99 euros.

