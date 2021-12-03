If there is a genre that does not go out of style, it is that of terror, and more sui is of the psychological thriller type that does not necessarily have to be scares, but more action adventure time with a certain level of tension. This is Aftermath, a new game developed by ONE-O-ONE GAMES and published by META Publishing that follows the story of Charlie Gray, a former European astronaut who returns to Earth to search for her daughter Sammy.

Its creators describe Aftermath as a narrative psychological thriller. “The players control Charlie on his journey through an unknown European city in search of his daughter and will fight, not only against his inner demons, but also against a supernatural presence”, we can read in his Steam file. Take a look at your cinematic presentation trailer.

Some of the keys to this narrative proposal, point out its creators, are the story, since “it delves into philosophical, psychological and other issues that we could pose in such an extreme situation”, as well as the visual design of the game, created by Alessandro Bavari, “the brilliant master of visual arts and also artist of the Alien: Covenant films.”

In the playable aspect, Aftermath will feature a good dose of action and chases by “an invincible stalker”, survival elements where “you must eat well and maintain an optimal state of mental and physical health”, creation of objects and an important exploration component.

<br>

There is no specific release date yet, but we know that Aftermarth is in development for PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC, and uses the Unreal Engine. We will see if this promising proposal of psychological terror manages to surprise, for the moment it has gained the attention of a part of the public that eagerly awaits substitutes for the void left by the Silent Hill series, which remains unclear about its future.