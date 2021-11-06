Afterlife has its own game in Dreams

Dreams it really is a fantastic project that allows you to enjoy all kinds of games. Average Molecule wants to harness this potential to forge collaborations with other brands, and the most recent case involves Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the new reboot of this classic movie franchise.

SlurmMacKenzie and byvsen, both members of the community of Dreams, were approached by the studio to create a new mini-game based on the movie, and the final result is out now. Titled simply as Ghostbusters: Afterlife, this little experience Arcadian It is already playable in Dreams until the February 28, 2022.

This is a first-person game where you must capture ghosts in a haunted warehouse using the iconic proton weapon. In the video above you can see the members of the film’s production playing it, including Finn Wolfhard and Jason Reitman.

Editor’s note: It’s been a while since Dreams came out, but the truth is that they haven’t had other important collaborations. Due to the potential this game has, it was for the folks at Media Molecule to get more out of it.

Via: PlayStation