As November approaches, the illusion regarding Ghostbusters: Afterlife. This movie is a sequel to the mythical franchise which began to captivate fans in 1984. So many years after its premiere, it is in the history of cinema as a cult saga that transcended movie theaters to become a kind of pop icon.

This is the second advance on Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Remember that this movie was scheduled for last year. However, the COVID-19 pandemic prevented it from being released. Why has it taken so long? One possible explanation may be the search for greater impact in movie theaters. When it comes to The GhostbustersKeep in mind that it is a classic that involves different generations.

On the other hand, the wide cast that Ghostbusters: Afterlife involves suggests in relation to the production: although it is a sequel, the incorporation of several prominent faces in recent years invites us to think that it is a way to reach other fans interested in paranormal situations.

The trailer for ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’

Ghostbusters: Afterlife it will integrate different generations of actors. They are already confirmed that the old ghostbusters will be. It is about Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Annie Potts, Ernie Hudson and Sigourney Weaver reverting to their original roles. How will they fit in?

According to the film’s synopsis, “a single mother and her two children arrive in a small town, begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy left by their grandfather.” That grandfather is Egon Spengler, who was played by Harold Ramis (1944-2014).

They will be joined Paul Rudd (Mr. Grooberson) and Carrie Coon (Callie), the mom mentioned before. Spengler’s grandchildren who will appear in the story will be played by Finn Wolfhard, recognized for his role in Stranger Things, and McKenna Grace, who has already participated in productions such as Captain Marvel. They will act as Trevor and Phoebe within Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife It will be released on November 10, 2021. The film is directed by Jason Reitman and produced by Ivan Reitman.