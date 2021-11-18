That moment when we are in the subway and we start singing our new favorite song out loud and when the chorus is finished we shut up because we don’t know each other anymore? That moment is gone never to return.

If just yesterday we brought the news that Spotify was putting the batteries to reward podcasters who try their luck in their application, now comes another news that will impact the millions of users they have daily (logical that they do not stop growing).

As we anticipated in the headline, Spotify is going to incorporate a feature in its application that will allow you to see the lyrics of the songs and, not only that, since we can also follow it as if it were karaoke.

Spotify has partnered with Musixmatch to integrate this tool. This company, for those who do not know, already takes care of searches on Spotify, offering song results based on what we type in the search engine (song title, part of the lyrics, etc.).

The karaoke function is available worldwide for Spotify users, both for those who use the app for free and for premium subscribers.

Spotify began testing this feature in February., although it was only available to a small group of test users.

Now, and after years of asking for it, he has been encouraged to launch it for all customers of the app.

To activate the Lyrics feature in the Spotify mobile app:

Tap on the Playback view current of a song

current of a song While listening to a song swipe up from the bottom of the screen

The lyrics of the song will appear while playing in real time on Spotify

while playing in real time on Spotify Finally, if you want to share the lyrics on social networks, there will be que tap the Share button at the bottom from the song lyrics screen

Song lyrics function too will be integrated into the Spotify desktop app and their respective TV apps through the same Playback menu.

Ah, this option can also be accessed from the game console, including PlayStation 4, PS5 and Xbox One.