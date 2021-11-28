Oncology.mx.- The British Ambassador to Mexico, Jon benjamin, and Mariana hernandez, president and founder of Before Partir AC, an association that provides palliative care for cancer patients, inaugurated the first Pediatric Hospice “Casa Colibrí.”

This inauguration was attended by beneficiary parents and different personalities from the artistic environment who have a great commitment to the health and well-being of children.

After two years of struggle, “Casa Colibrí” today becomes a reality and begins a new stage for the association. The place has 8 rooms decorated with different themes, a palliative care clinic (3 therapy offices and 1 medical office), a playroom, multipurpose room, kitchen, dining room and terrace. It is located at Nte 84-A 6545, San Pedro el Chico, Gustavo A. Madero.

The event was also attended by the actress Gaby platas, who demonstrated its support and commitment to children’s health, the television producer Carla estrada and the theater producer Gerardo Quiroz. Actors Omar Fierro and Ricardo Silva enlivened the evening and “El Borrego” Nava He took the time to make a video call with Orlando, a boy who receives support from Casa Colibrí.

In Mexico, childhood cancer is a public health problem. It constitutes the second leading cause of death and the leading cause of disease in children 5 to 14 years of age; each year produces the death of more than 2,000 infants, according to figures from the National Center for the Health of Children and Adolescents (Censia).

More than 20 thousand pediatric patients live with a terminal illness, of them, 80% do not have access to drugs for palliative care or psychological care that allow them to have quality of life in this last stage. As a consequence, 16 thousand minors die annually with great physical pain and psychological suffering.

For this reason, the Hospice inaugurated has a multidisciplinary team in palliative care: specialists in pain medicine, psychologists, thanatologists, alternative therapies and volunteers and social service providers.

This project is a reality thanks to the support of different benefactors from the private sector, such as: Fundación Gonzalo Río Arronte, Qualitas Compañía de Seguros, Fundación IENOVA, Home Depot and Prevex Compañía de Seguros.

In Before Departing we have performed more than 12,500 therapies and currently we serve 88 patients in the clinic. Since we founded the association we have accompanied more than 300 children, adolescents and young people with the program of Palliative care, granting them different types of support, such as medical and psychological care, medicines, equipment and medical supplies, pantries, as well as support for transportation costs and funeral services.

now with Casa Colibrí we will be able to help more children and their families to have a better quality of life before leaving, commented the president and founder of the association.

Palliative care, according to the World Health Organization, “Improve the quality of life for patients and families dealing with life-threatening illnesses, mitigating pain and other symptoms, and providing spiritual and psychological support from the time of diagnosis to the end of life and during bereavement .“

