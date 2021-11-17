It has been begging for its own, especially since its launch was initially expected in 2018, but finally Crate Entertainment has announced that Grim Dawn will head to consoles with a version for Xbox One that will go on sale next December 3.

His arrival will occur with the so-called Definitive Edition, which means that, as in the case of Steam, it will be its most complete edition. It will include the Crucible DLC as well as the Ashes of Malmouth and Forgotten Gods expansions.

In the case of the first, enter a new game mode where you have to face all kinds of monstrosities in arenas of battle over dozens of waves in which the difficulty will increase, hence it represents a challenge for those who want to show what pasta they are made of.

For their part, the two expansions expand the world and the main story with new chapters, characters, enemies, factions and many other new content With which the general experience of this action RPG is considerably improved that will delight fans of the Diablo saga.