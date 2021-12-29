It seems that Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi found love again after their breakup!

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi They began an affair during the early days of the pandemic, after being friends for a long time. The Australian model and actor did not share many details of their romantic relationship with the media, but they did publish some photos together on social networks.

However, a source close to the former couple revealed E! News that Kaia and the protagonist of The kissing booth “They parted ways and it’s friendly.” Their breakup came just two months after the artists made their first red carpet appearance as a couple at the Academy Museum of Motions Pictures opening gala in Los Angeles.

Just a few weeks after ending their relationship, Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi arouse suspicions that they are starting a new romantic relationship. While the artist was photographed with the influencer, Olivia Jade, in a cafe in Los Angeles, California. In addition, the possible new couple was also caught walking Elordi's golden retriever, which is why speculation of romance has begun to sound on social networks. For her part, Kaia Gerber was photographed by the paparazzi leaving a yoga class with Austin Butler, to later get in the same car and go home.

kaia gerber being spotted with austin butler on the same day jacob elordi is spotted with olivia jade… jacob rlly lost pic.twitter.com/GyoRJzN62q – destiny (@destinyselmg) December 20, 2021

