After turning the financial and political worlds upside down with those two top-notch satires titled ‘The Big Wager’ and ‘The Vice of Power’, Adam McKay has returned to the fray with a new dose of bad milk and cinematographic sarcasm on this occasion aimed at the scientific scene with ‘Don’t look up’; which will hit our theaters on December 10 before joining the Netflix catalog on the 24th of the same month.

On the occasion of the premiere, McKay and a good part of his spectacular cast, made up of, among others, names such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Tyler Perry and Scott Mescudi, have sat down to chat at a lively press conference in which a good handful of interesting topics have been dealt with and in which the fight against climate change has been strongly vindicated.

Laugh at the end of the world

One of the first questions to be addressed was the complication and benefits of dealing with serious issues from a comic perspective. Writer / director Adam McKay talked about it this way.

“I think we were talking about the idea that we wanted to address, on this topic, the climate crisis, which is overwhelming and possibly the greatest threat to life in human history, and we felt that it could almost be like an animal attacking you. It is overwhelming, but if you are able to laugh, it means that you have some distance, and I think it is something really important. You can feel urgency, sadness or a sense of defeat while having a sense of humor at the same time. That was the intention with this movie. After the last five or ten crazy years we’ve had all over the planet, it was like, ‘God, wouldn’t it be nice to laugh at all of this?’ That was the approximation, because I think we get hit too hard with a kind of doomsday speech that, by the way, is totally legitimate when it comes to climate change. But I thought it was important that people be allowed to laugh and distance themselves. “

Leonardo Dicaprio He also contributed his point of view on the matter.

“Well, I’ve been looking for a movie on this subject for decades. This is a problem that everyone ultimately thinks about: ‘How can we make a difference? How can we contribute to the cause?’ Adam figured out the code with this narrative. You can draw a lot of common ground between this story and the climate crisis. I think that’s probably the most important topic that we could usually talk about. And it takes artists like this to change the discourse, you know? create conversation. It’s been an honor to be a part of it, really. “

Claiming the scientific community





For years, Leonardo DiCaprio has been openly and actively concerned about the climate crisis. In ‘Don’t Look Up’, he plays the doctor and professor Randall Mindy, through whom channeled members of the scientific community whom he has known throughout all this time, and has not hesitated to claim its importance in these times.

“Obviously they are listened to. Adam created this movie about the climate crisis, but he gave it a sense of urgency by making it about a comet hitting Earth in six months and how science has become politicized. I’m thankful to play to a character who is based solely on many of the people in the scientific community that I have met and, in particular, climate scientists who have been trying to convey the urgency of this problem while feeling like they are doomed to the last page of newspapers. I love the way that [Adam] represented these two very different characters. Jen’s [Lawrence] he is tremendously honest, like a kind of Greta Thunberg, and mine, who tries to play within the system. But I also love how he was incredibly truthful about how we are so wildly off the mark today. And then, of course, COVID arrived and a new scientific discussion was opened. It’s a very important movie at this particular moment. “

Exceptional cinema in exceptional times





And since we are talking about the fatal COVID, we must remember that it was a great determining factor in the film’s production process. But, beyond the problems derived from the virus, for Adam McKay it helped highlight what makes the enormous collaborative process so special that makes a movie like this possible.

“I think the beauty of this film, for me, was how special the collaboration was, because we are in the middle of a pandemic, there is no vaccine … Well, now there is a vaccine, and everyone should get it, but for Back then there was no vaccine and we needed to put on masks and get away and have special zones … But everyone did and found a way to be creative in an exciting and moving way. For me, I think, of all the time that I have I’ve been working in movies, on theater or on television, this is what I like the most, and seeing this whole group do it was one of the most special experiences I’ve ever had. “

As I mentioned above, ‘Do not look up’ will be released in a limited way in theaters next December 10 and on Netflix next December 24.