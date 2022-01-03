It is ugly to present someone making comparisons. Can you imagine presenting your grandmother saying that she is like the other one but cooking better? Well, the same thing happens with games. It’s ugly.

However, sometimes a comparison is the equivalent of that saying of “A picture is worth a thousand words“Other times, in addition to that, the game puts you quite to egg. After the fall It is one of them.

Cause I could tell you what’s new about Vertigo games is a cooperative game in which you overcome levels loaded with hordes of zombies, while you open doors and go up elevators at the same time and you hit the heads with the only hope of reaching the next safe room alive.

There is a slight possibility that, after reading that, your mind thinks of Left 4 Dead and, well, as much as the comparisons are hateful, the truth is that After the fall it is like a Left 4 Dead in VR.

If something works … take advantage of it

However, despite the fact that the inspiration is clear and the blood of the zombies thick, the comparison could also be misleading. One might come to think that the quality of both games is the same and well, there is more than nuances on which it is worth drawing a line.

Available for virtual reality devices such as Oculus Quest 2, PSVR or VR headsets for PC and facilitating cross-play between them – in reality, they just need to give a spin to the way of creating and joining games-, After the fall unites the immersion of virtual reality with a well-known formula that we all take for granted.





Enter a level with three other friends, walk through them while you kill hordes of zombies, kill a boss at the end and return to the base to take advantage of everything you have achieved and improve your weapons and options to move forward in new levels and difficulties.

Pistols, rifles, machine guns and shotguns in front of the putty zombie, the fast one, the tank and the one that explodes. It’s hard to find something so simple and hackneyed that is just as effective, but After the fall He manages to bring some of his own identity to the process by offering a HUB that serves as a common thread for the story.

A game with the promise to grow

Enclosed in a sort of abandoned arcade, the machines themselves will serve to create games and play alone or join us to one of the available levels with other players also swarming there.

It is also the site where we can acquire parts for our weapons With the resources obtained, learn more about what happened in your world, and chat with the NPCs to advance the story in the form of new missions.





In essence these will be limited to making us go over and over the same places with some new excuse. The same thing you will do in order to get the upgrade disks For which you will scratch a handful of hours more when you have completed the main campaign and the half hour that each of its five scenarios usually lasts.

You also have a PVP in which to face other players – surprising how well it works at the response level – but it is all that you will have left in a game that, beyond the experience of gradually increasing the difficulty and the enjoyment of playing with people who master it perfectly, he only has the promise of more free content in a hopeful future that is yet to come.

The new levels are an appetizing candy, but there is always the question of how the panorama will be when that happens at the player level. Coming from the creators of Arizona Sunshine -and counting on cross-play- there are reasons to have faith, but if this is not the case, you will always have the option of enjoying it alone.





VidaExtra’s opinion

Accessible enough to avoid dizziness playing with our own movement, with the joystick or resorting to the classic point-and-move jump, After the fall it manages quite well to be one of those easy-to-recommend experiences for anyone with a VR headset.

Although it is true that it lacks chicha to be something more than a passing entertainment, the base is solid enough so that the arrival of new levels offers something more chicha over the months and has want to go back to him.

If experience calls you and you have three friends to play with, go for it head first. If you fail either of those two milestones, better wait to see what happens with their next updates.