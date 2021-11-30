Prices in the fashion market have been reconfigured after the death of Virgil Abloh, one of the key personalities in the luxury industry, was reported this weekend, in that the role played by this name and a handful more personalities, have built an industry without waste and if great influence by the capacity they have in the market with each of their products and ideas.

As expected, under this standard, very important exercises have been patented, such as those that have to do with the way in which brands have transcended before the consumer, in which, without a doubt, increasingly daring tasks have been defined in the market.

Virgil Abloh and the value of a brand

Virgil Abloh became one of the key personalities in the market and under this exercise he managed to consolidate a unique influence that to date is still recognized, for the role he has played in the launch of unique products both for the cost of these and the design they have.

With this in mind, an important exercise that we must not lose sight of now that his sensitive death marks an irreplaceable loss in the luxury industry, where the value of these brands grows based on the reputation they earn and with which they have built. been able to climb without a doubt.

What has happened with the loss of Abloh can be analyzed in all kinds of perspectives, one of them is the cost of products that he made in collaboration with firms such as Nike.

With a simple Google search for the name Abloh, products such as the Nike x Off-White Air Jordan 1 appear listed on portals such as Farfetch at prices of almost 600 thousand pesos.

“The 10 Tennis: Nike x Off-White Air Jordan 1 in white, black and red leather from Jordan with lace-up front, rubber sole and red security tag,” the product description reads.

This disproportionate increase in the price of products that were made in the collaboration of Abhol’s brand with Nike has even been documented by accounts such as Drops by Leo | DBL, where the influencer has realized how tennis has reached prices of 10 thousand dollars, that is, just over 200 thousand pesos, however, this figure has gotten out of control, as we have documented in previous data.

From design to sale

Selling unique designs has become an opportunity for tremendous success, especially because of the value in communication at the moment of having to understand the value that is triggered with these products in the market and that it has been worth it, especially when the consumer is in high demand for these collaborations.

With this in mind, an element that is worth understanding reminds us of the value for brands to develop actions that do not disappoint today, on the contrary, they patent the effort that brands take to achieve innovation in the market.

Now read: