Once the reports have come to light and Facebook has had to admit that they knew that their applications could be harmful for the little ones, the social network Instagram wanted to launch a tool for parents to control their children more.

Earlier this year it was leaked that Instagram was planning to develop a specific platform for children, but after the controversy it finally decided to pause the project.

But although children are not yet part of the equation, on Instagram they have a problem with teenagers, who by age can use the social network.

For parents who have teens who use Instagram and are concerned about the type of content they see and who they can interact with, Instagram has announced plans to introduce parental controls in the app.

This parental control what it will allow, basically, is that Parents and / or guardians will be able to see how much time their children spend on Instagram and set time limits. As we see in the image above, where you can see the weekly graph of minutes in the app and the time limit.

In addition to this addition to control the use, they also want to include a tool for parents to find out when their children report someone on the social network, in order to be aware of whether their children are being bullied, for example.

The plan of the social network is launch these parental functions by March 2022Meanwhile, they continue to investigate what new functionalities can be developed at this time.

Also, if you remember, Instagram had previously announced the Take a Break feature, or take a break, which they will now expand in several countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, New Zealand and Australia.

Since Facebook has changed its name to Meta At Mark Zuckerberg’s company it seems they are hell-bent on clearing their name after two years of bad press and continuous scandals. We’ll see if they can make people forget.