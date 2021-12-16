After seeing its crypto asset rise more than 30,000% Gala Games (GALA), a producer of games focused on the metaverse and in the game, has announced that its new production is an official game of the franchise The Walking Dead.

According to the company, the game will be called “The Walking Dead: Empires” and it will be a multiplatform survival MMORPG in which players establish a terrain, gather materials, build their bases … in addition to defending the area against walkers and others. players.

In the game, players will also be able to purchase “Dead Claims”, which will allow them to claim land prior to liberation. Gala Games has not yet announced a release or testing date for The Walking Dead: Empires.

Although Gala has not given many details about the game, some images published by the company about the game indicate that it should be an RPG that could feature at least some characters from the television series (apparently both Michonne and a character that is looks like Rick Grimes).

“We are bringing a new style of play in which players will own their characters and can interact to expand the universe of The Walking Dead in a whole new way,” said John Osvald, president of games, Gala Games.

Gala has already started selling land within the game, which is divided into Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, Legendary and Ancient, with the cheapest starting at 11,822 GALA and the most expensive around 1.4 million GALA.

Gala announces other news

In addition to The Walking Dead: Empires, Gala Games has announced the presale of ships for another of the company’s games, the Mirandus metaverse. Six different types of boats are for sale. Each one bigger and faster than the last.

From Picard to Caravel, each ship has a crew cap, which determines how many friends can sail, and a cargo hold to bring in loot and rewards.

Along with the sale of the boats, Gala has announced the sale of the docks where the boats can dock. Like ships, docks come in various sizes, each capable of holding more and / or larger ships.

Only the smallest ships, such as the Picard, Crayer, and Hoy types, fit on Modesto Dock. By contrast, docks, piers and piers can accommodate the largest vessels. It is unclear whether the docks will be independent or will have to be attached to a title deed in the metaverse.

Mirandus

Mirandus is an upcoming fantasy MMO currently in development by Gala Games. When Mirandus goes on sale, it will offer players a first-person perspective as they venture out into the world.

Everything in the gaming world is owned by players, communities, or organizations, from gaming banks to shops, farms, and blacksmiths. Mirandus is an open-world online role-playing game in which the player’s actions influence the game world. Adventurers will need food, armor repairs, and some potions before embarking on their adventure. The blacksmith will need the lumberjack’s wood to make the cape, while the butcher will need the farmer’s meat. There are many production lines and players may want to be a farmer, an adventurer, a merchant, among others.

Having a fortress or some other base near the entrance to the dungeon will provide all kinds of trading opportunities. Players can buy land with certain characteristics or open a shop in a certain town. All ownership of digital assets on Mirandus is stored on the blockchain.

Mirandus currently supports Ethereum, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, and Flare Network.

When Mirandus launches, there will be five user-owned citadels, giving the owner the right to create and run their own faction, collect trade taxes, and more.

Owning land provides a safe haven for other players and potentially a way to earn money. However, you can also win without land, as the shops will need wood, meat, and other items.