We have tried them and succumbed to their charms. The headphones After Shokz Aeropex they are light, do not have to be inserted in the ear and they sound great. Many athletes dream of them, but their price is a handicap. Thanks to Amazon Black Friday we can find them now with a discount of more than 40 euros.

If you ask an athlete what they need to perform more, it is very possible that each one will say one thing: food, rest, equipment … But what everyone really needs is a little motivation and with good music it can be achieved, that’s why we like these headphones that transmit sound by bone conduction and they are very comfortable. You do not need to wear them inside the ear if not superimposed on the bone, in front of the ear. And they sound like the music is already inside you. As we said, they are submersible and have another advantage: autonomy of 8 hours with a single battery charge.

Buy the After Shokz Aeropex headphones at the best price

If you want more information you can read our review of the After Shokz Aeropex and it will help you make the decision. Normally its price is 169.99 euros on Amazon and today they go out for 127.46 euros. The price is phenomenal if we want to make a good Christmas gift or to give ourselves that whim we have been dreaming of for a long time.

AfterShokz Aeropex, Wireless Sports Headphones with Bluetooth 5.0, Bone Conduction Technology, Open-Ear Design, IP67 Dust and Water Resistant, Cosmic Black

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Images | Vitonic