Slowly but surely Apple is expanding the presence of Apple Music in smart TVs on the market. After Apple Music hit Samsung TVs a year ago, it is now LG TVs through its own App Store, where by the way we can get three free months of Apple TV +.

Music wherever we are

Apple’s strategy with its streaming music service is clear: estar on all possible devices. The service is present on all the brand’s devices, of course, but it is also present on the Google Play Store, on Samsung televisions and now also on LG’s.

The interface of the app is tremendously similar to what we could see using an Apple TV, with a top navigation bar and different sections below. We can access our entire library as well as both curated and automatic lists, music videos and other characteristics of the Apple Music service.

LG TVs also have support to see the lyrics of the songs in real time, which allows us to mount a small karaoke from the television. Right now we do not know which televisions of the brand, if any, will have support for Dolby Atmos or Lossless. We also do not know the complete list of compatible televisions, although the first reports point to a fairly high compatibility.

When you are curious, the easiest thing is to go directly to the App Store of your LG TV and search for Apple Music. If the app appears to us, it means that our device supports it and that we can enjoy all our music on one more device. One that can easily be hooked up to a good sound system. Sounds good right?

Image | Howard Bouchevereau