Zara he triumphs with everything he launches, so much so that sometimes his clothes are sold out in a few hours. The same happened with a stone cap of strass perfect for christmas time (or for tag events). Different, striking and very original, the RRSS began to fill with images where this accessory was the protagonist. After its success, the Spanish firm has released a new version; this time with pearls as protagonists.



Zara sold out this rhinestone cap after a few hours (Photo: Zara)

If last week the brand surprised with a headband with a waterfall of pearls, this time it goes further and dares to take a new cap perfect for the most daring looks. With little tears of strass, this design is able to transform a simple and boring look into something original and groundbreaking. On sale for 29.95 euros, this accessory could hang the poster of sold out in a few days (or hours).





What do you think of the final result?

Photos | Zara