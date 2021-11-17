LaSalud.mx.- Specialists from the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Guerrero performed an emergency cesarean section on Yareli “N”, who was intubated with seven months of pregnancy, due to complications from COVID-19. In this way, they managed to save the life of the mother and the baby.

The 29-year-old was extubated and was able to meet her young son in perfect health after two months of receiving comprehensive care from doctors at Hospital General Regional (HGR) No. 1 “Vicente Guerrero”, in Acapulco.

The director of HGR No. 1, Dr. Salomón García Andraca, reported that the patient arrived at the hospital with 34 weeks of pregnancy, hypertension, COVID-19 infection and the development of pneumonia. Given this scenario, he and other specialists determined the interruption of pregnancy as urgent to promote the baby’s health status.

After the cesarean section and subsequent intubation, Yareli suffered two heart attacks. The first when she was hospitalized in the COVID care area and the second when she was intubated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), which further aggravated her health.

However, the patient managed to improve and return home to continue her recovery there, as she continues in the process of regenerating a tracheostomy (surgical opening in front of the neck).

Jacqueline, the patient’s sister, related about the uncertainty that at first she had when she knew the severity of her relative, but, after talking with the Social Security specialists, she learned that intubation was the best alternative, as well as the interruption of the pregnancy.

Yareli highlighted the value and commitment of all the staff of the Hospital “Vicente Guerrero”, and the direct contact they had with their family members to keep them informed in each step of their evolution.

In addition, he urged the population not to trust the epidemiological traffic light in green and to continue with prevention actions: proper use of face masks, hand washing or disinfection, and healthy distance.

RGP