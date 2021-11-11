For lovers of languages, geography and the cultural and musical variety of the world, this website is perfect. It’s called LanguageGuesser and, as the name suggests, It is created for you to guess languages, through songs from the world that are presented to you in YouTube and VEVO videos.

Discover languages! Discover music! and Discover the world!, explain the creators of the web on the cover page and it really is a window into the musical culture and languages ​​of the world. The game collects songs in 50 languages ​​from all continents.

There are two game modes: classic or infinity. After choosing the game mode they will also give you choose between two musical styles of the songs you prefer to listen to and they are either pop or hip-hop. In classic mode you can choose how many rounds you want to do from 1 to 20 and also the level of difficulty from easy to ultra.

Results and competition with other people





When you start playing, a song appears in a video, either from VEVO or from YouTube. And below the video you see four options. As long as you don’t get it right, you won’t be able to move on to the next song. That is, you can make several mistakes and to continue you will have to guess which one it is. In addition to being able to play on your own, you have the option of sharing your results on social networks.

When you finish the game, you can share your results on Facebook or Twitter. And so encourage your contacts to play too and thus create a competition with other people.





In addition, at the end of your game, LanguageGuesser gives you information on each song that has appeared during the game. So it gives you song title, language, country and the name of the artist and also information on which music platform you can find more songs by that artist.